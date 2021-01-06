Imagic04
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 6 January 2021
- Activations: 5
Indicator formula:
High-Low + Volume; Open-Close + Volume
That is, an attempt to bring price and volume to a common denominator.
Input parameters:
IndicatorPeriod: several periods of calculation (small-short-term; medium-medium; long-long-term).
MnojitelLine, MnpjitelLine2 - multiplication of lines for comparison.
AverageVolume - averaging volumes for calculation (needed to remove the dependence on volumes).
If both the indicator and the chart make a fast jump, then we are waiting for a rollback.
In addition, the indicator can be analyzed by resistance and support lines and other graphical analysis.
Tags: Custom Indicator.