Imagic03
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 6 January 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator shows the trend change and how the market is changing. When calculating, many parameters are weighed. Therefore, divergence between the chart and the indicator is possible.
Input parameters:
IndicatorPeriod: several calculation periods (small - small period, medium - medium period, long - long period).
You can trade by divergence, analyzed on the resistance and support lines (and other types of graphical analysis), as part of other indicators.
Tags: Stochastic, Trend.