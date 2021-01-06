Imagic03

The indicator shows the trend change and how the market is changing. When calculating, many parameters are weighed. Therefore, divergence between the chart and the indicator is possible.

Input parameters:

IndicatorPeriod: several calculation periods (small - small period, medium - medium period, long - long period).

You can trade by divergence, analyzed on the resistance and support lines (and other types of graphical analysis), as part of other indicators.

Tags: Stochastic, Trend.

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Aleksandr Morozov
Indicators
The indicator represents 4 moving averages, shifted back. Created, like any moving average indicators, in order to see the approximate balance of volatility and the number of bulls and bears. The difference from other Moving Averages is that an attempt is made here to bring the moving averages of different periods to a common denominator, respectively, to bring the number of traders trading on different timeframes to a common denominator. The indicator is distributed as is. MnojitelMA1, Mnojit
FREE
Imagic02
Aleksandr Morozov
Indicators
An indicator showing volumes with the addition of four moving averages of these volumes. What is this indicator for? When analyzing the Forex markets, metals, indices on the H1, H4 charts, at the beginning of the day and at the end of the trading day according to server time, the volumes are less than in the middle of the day. This indicator was created for this. It will help you compare trading volumes within the day. The indicator is distributed as is. Tags: Volume, Custom Volume, MA, Custom M
FREE
Imagic04
Aleksandr Morozov
Indicators
Indicator formula: High-Low + Volume; Open-Close + Volume That is, an attempt to bring price and volume to a common denominator. Input parameters: IndicatorPeriod: several periods of calculation (small-short-term; medium-medium; long-long-term). MnojitelLine, MnpjitelLine2 - multiplication of lines for comparison. AverageVolume - averaging volumes for calculation (needed to remove the dependence on volumes). If both the indicator and the chart make a fast jump, then we are waiting for a ro
Imagic05
Aleksandr Morozov
Indicators
The indicator is a tough Moving Average, weighted by many parameters. Accordingly, you need to trade according to the volatility of the chart. For convenience, moving averages of High, Low, Median ((High-Low) / 2) periods have been added to the indicator. Input parameters: IndicatorPeriod (green line): several periods (general-general, calculation for all periods; small- small period; medium- medium period; long- long period) MaLine- indicator smoothing (Moving Average) (blue line). PeriodH
Imagic06
Aleksandr Morozov
Indicators
The indicator represents 2 lines of different periods: one line is short-term (red line), the other is long-term (blue line). Each of the lines is a hard Moving Average, weighted by many parameters. Accordingly, you need to trade according to chart volatility. For convenience, the indicator has been added moving averages of the High, Low, Median ((High-Low) / 2) periods. Input parameters: IndicatorPeriod: several periods (general- general period, calculation for all periods; small- short-term
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