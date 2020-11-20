Trend monkey
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
Trend Monkey is an EA that integrates various strategies such as trend identification, grid, and hedging. After using it, I believe you will be able to start your journey of wealth. This is the free version, you can download the professional version.
This EA trades based on trends, so trading is not very frequent, and you need to wait until a clear trend appears.
Feature
- Spread requirements are not particularly demanding, general platforms can run
- Follow trends, use trends to trade
- Using hedging transactions to maximize profits
Recommendations:
- Timeframes: H1 EURUSD
- Min Deposit: $500/0.01/default settings(Relatively safe)
- The Live signals:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/684154
Input parameters:(professional version)
- Migic:unique number of the EA.
- Spread:Spread setting, if the spread is more than this value, the order will be temporarily stopped.
- Gird: Based on the earliest order, the next order will be made at every loss point.
- Lot/autolot/proportion:If you choose autolot = false, the lots is fixed. You can set it through lot. If you choose autolot = true, then lot = account equity / proportion× 0.01. This means that the smaller the proportion, the larger of lots. (it is reasonable to set the proportion to 500-2000)
- TP: Target profit under trend strategy, 100-150 is more reasonable.
- mutip: Under the hedging strategy, the maximum amount of hedging orders. MAXLOT=lot* mutip;
- maxdrawdown:if you set it to 30,when account equity/account balance<70,EA will close all orders, send emails and stop work.As for the sending of email, you need to set up MT4 and bind your email first. I believe there must be many tutorials on the Internet. (setting 30-50 is reasonable)
Attention
- Choose regular platform .
- Use VPS.
- The free version only has Spread and TP can be set.
Excelente