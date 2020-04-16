Trend cat
- Experts
- Lu Ye Feng Yefeng
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 June 2020
Trend cat is a kind of EA which integrates trend recognition, grid, breakthrough, trailing stoploss and other strategies. After using it, I believe you can start your journey of wealth. This is a free version with potential risks and limited functions. It is recommended to run it with a demo account.
Feature
- The spread requirements are not very strict
- Trailing stoploss to maximize profit
- Multiple strategy combinations
Recommendations:
- Timeframes: H1 EURUSD
- Min Deposit: $1000/0.01/default settings(Relatively safe)
- The Live signals:https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/684154
Input parameters:(free version)
- Migic:unique number of the EA.
- Gird: Based on the earliest order, the next order will be made at every loss point. Here, a relatively safe multiplication distance is used. For example, it is set to 50 (0.01 lot), and the order will be placed at the loss points of 50, 100, 200, 400, 1600, 3200 respectively. The lot are 0.01, 0.02, 0.04, 0.08, 0.16, 0.32. We can see that it is more demanding to open orders later, and it is almost impossible to lose 6400 points.
- Maxtrade:when the order quantity reaches a certain value, EA will no longer use other strategies to open orders. At this time, it is only allowed to open orders with the strategy of grid. The bigger the maxtrade number, the stronger the profitability, but the higher the risk.
- Openhour / closehour: time management, the grid strategy is not limited by time. The default time 23-5 is applicable to GMT + 3 server. Please adjust the time according to your own server.
- Historical data tests show that the maximum drawdown is less than 25%,net profit5500$.(Professional Version,EURUSD ,2014-2020 ,$2000),If you are interested, you can adjust the parameters to fit other currency pairs, but the more currency pairs you load, the higher the risk.
Professional Version - trend dog (exclusive function)
- Improve profitability and trading frequency.
- Fund management: the number of lots can be adjusted automatically according to the account equity and proportion of the account.
- Risk management: the maximum withdrawal can be set. When the floating loss reaches a certain proportion, EA will close all orders, send emails and stop work.
Attention
- Choose regular platform .
- Use VPS.
