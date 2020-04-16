Trend cat

Trend cat is a kind of EA which integrates trend recognition, grid, breakthrough, trailing stoploss and other strategies. After using it, I believe you can start your journey of wealth. This is a free version with potential risks and limited functions. It is recommended to run it with a demo account.


Feature

  • The spread requirements are not very strict
  •  Trailing stoploss to maximize profit
  •  Multiple strategy combinations


Recommendations:


Input parameters:(free version)

  • Migic:unique number of the EA.
  • Gird: Based on the earliest order, the next order will be made at every loss point. Here, a relatively safe multiplication distance is used. For example, it is set to 50 (0.01 lot), and the order will be placed at the loss points of 50, 100, 200, 400, 1600, 3200 respectively. The lot are 0.01, 0.02, 0.04, 0.08, 0.16, 0.32. We can see that it is more demanding to open orders later, and it is almost impossible to lose 6400 points.
  • Maxtrade:when the order quantity reaches a certain value, EA will no longer use other strategies to open orders. At this time, it is only allowed to open orders with the strategy of grid. The bigger the maxtrade number, the stronger the profitability, but the higher the risk.
  •  Openhour / closehour: time management, the grid strategy is not limited by time. The default time 23-5  is applicable to GMT + 3 server. Please adjust the time according to your own server.
  • Historical data tests show that the maximum drawdown is less than 25%,net profit5500$.(Professional Version,EURUSD ,2014-2020 ,$2000),If you are interested, you can adjust the parameters to fit other currency pairs, but the more currency pairs you load, the higher the risk.


Professional Version - trend dog (exclusive function)

https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/48736

  • Improve profitability and trading frequency.
  • Fund management: the number of lots can be adjusted automatically according to the account equity and proportion of the account.
  • Risk management: the maximum withdrawal can be set. When the floating loss reaches a certain proportion, EA will close all orders, send emails and stop work.


Attention

  •  Choose regular platform .
  •   Use VPS.















































More from author
Trend monkey
Lu Ye Feng Yefeng
5 (1)
Experts
Trend  Monkey is an EA that integrates various strategies such as trend identification, grid, and hedging. After using it, I believe you will be able to start your journey of wealth. This is the free version, you can download the professional version. This EA trades based on trends, so trading is not very frequent, and you need to wait until a clear trend appears. Feature Spread requirements are not particularly demanding, general platforms can run Follow trends, use trends to trade Using hedgi
FREE
Trend dog
Lu Ye Feng Yefeng
Experts
Trend dog is a kind of EA which integrates trend recognition, grid, breakthrough, trailing stoploss and other strategies. After using it, I believe you can start your journey of wealth. I also released a free version of trend cat. You can try it. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48607 The special offer has ended, Thank you for your support. Feature The spread requirements are not very strict  Trailing stoploss to maximize profit  Multiple strategy combinations Recommendations: Timeframes
Trend Monkey PRO
Lu Ye Feng Yefeng
Experts
Trend monkey   Trend  Monkey is an EA that integrates various strategies such as trend identification, grid, and hedging. After using it, I believe you will be able to start your journey of wealth. This is the free version, you can download the professional version. Big discount: 30% discount for the top ten users Feature Spread requirements are not particularly demanding, general platforms can run Follow trends, use trends to trade Using hedging transactions to maximize profits Recommendati
