Trend dog


Trend dog is a kind of EA which integrates trend recognition, grid, breakthrough, trailing stoploss and other strategies. After using it, I believe you can start your journey of wealth. I also released a free version of trend cat. You can try it.https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48607

The special offer has ended, Thank you for your support.

Feature

  • The spread requirements are not very strict
  •  Trailing stoploss to maximize profit
  •  Multiple strategy combinations


Recommendations:


Input parameters:(professional version)

  • Migic:unique number of the EA.
  • Gird: Based on the earliest order, the next order will be made at every loss point. Here, a relatively safe multiplication distance is used. For example, it is set to 50 (0.01 lot), and the order will be placed at the loss points of 50, 100, 200, 400, 1600, 3200 respectively. The lot are 0.01, 0.02, 0.04, 0.08, 0.16, 0.32. We can see that it is more demanding to open orders later, and it is almost impossible to lose 6400 points.(it is reasonable to set the proportion to 50-125)
  • Maxtrade:when the order quantity reaches a certain value, EA will no longer use other strategies to open orders. At this time, it is only allowed to open orders with the strategy of grid. The bigger the maxtrade number, the stronger the profitability, but the higher the risk.
  •  Openhour / closehour: time management, the grid strategy is not limited by time. The default time 1-4  is applicable to GMT + 3 server. Please adjust the time according to your own server.（You can also expand the time span）
  • Lot/autolot/proportion:If you choose autolot = false, the lots is fixed. You can set it through lot. If you choose autolot = true, then lot = account equity / proportion× 0.01. This means that the smaller the proportion, the larger of lots. (it is reasonable to set the proportion to 400-2000)
  • maxdrawdown:if you set it to 30,when account equity/account balance<70,EA will close all orders, send emails and stop work.As for the sending of email, you need to set up MT4 and bind your email first. I believe there must be many tutorials on the Internet. (setting 30-50 is reasonable)
  • Historical data tests show that the maximum drawdown of default parameters is less than 25%(EURUSD ,2014-2020 ,$2000),net profit 5500$.If you are interested, you can adjust the parameters to fit other currency pairs, but the more currency pairs you load, the higher the risk.


    Attention

    •  Choose regular platform .
    •   Use VPS.
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    5 (2)
    Experts
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    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
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    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
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    Profalgo Limited
    5 (4)
    Experts
    NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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    5 (1)
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