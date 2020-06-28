Trend dog
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 28 June 2020
- Activations: 5
Trend dog is a kind of EA which integrates trend recognition, grid, breakthrough, trailing stoploss and other strategies. After using it, I believe you can start your journey of wealth. I also released a free version of trend cat. You can try it.https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48607
The special offer has ended, Thank you for your support.
Feature
- The spread requirements are not very strict
- Trailing stoploss to maximize profit
- Multiple strategy combinations
Recommendations:
- Timeframes: H1 EURUSD
- Min Deposit: $1500/0.01/default settings(Relatively safe)
- The Live signals:https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/684154
Input parameters:(professional version)
- Migic:unique number of the EA.
- Gird: Based on the earliest order, the next order will be made at every loss point. Here, a relatively safe multiplication distance is used. For example, it is set to 50 (0.01 lot), and the order will be placed at the loss points of 50, 100, 200, 400, 1600, 3200 respectively. The lot are 0.01, 0.02, 0.04, 0.08, 0.16, 0.32. We can see that it is more demanding to open orders later, and it is almost impossible to lose 6400 points.(it is reasonable to set the proportion to 50-125)
- Maxtrade:when the order quantity reaches a certain value, EA will no longer use other strategies to open orders. At this time, it is only allowed to open orders with the strategy of grid. The bigger the maxtrade number, the stronger the profitability, but the higher the risk.
- Openhour / closehour: time management, the grid strategy is not limited by time. The default time 1-4 is applicable to GMT + 3 server. Please adjust the time according to your own server.（You can also expand the time span）
- Lot/autolot/proportion:If you choose autolot = false, the lots is fixed. You can set it through lot. If you choose autolot = true, then lot = account equity / proportion× 0.01. This means that the smaller the proportion, the larger of lots. (it is reasonable to set the proportion to 400-2000)
- maxdrawdown:if you set it to 30,when account equity/account balance<70,EA will close all orders, send emails and stop work.As for the sending of email, you need to set up MT4 and bind your email first. I believe there must be many tutorials on the Internet. (setting 30-50 is reasonable)
- Historical data tests show that the maximum drawdown of default parameters is less than 25%(EURUSD ,2014-2020 ,$2000),net profit 5500$.If you are interested, you can adjust the parameters to fit other currency pairs, but the more currency pairs you load, the higher the risk.
Attention
- Choose regular platform .
- Use VPS.