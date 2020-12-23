Stand Out Equity Protector

This is the Equity Protector you've been looking for!! I couldn't find what I needed so I created this. Protecting your capital should be your #1 goal, this tool is an amazingly flexible way of doing exactly that!

Stand out!

Features: (all completely customisable and work independent to each other)

(1) Temporarily Remove SL & TP - This game changing function will temporarily remove your SL & TP levels and then re-apply them when the specified time period is up e.g. Set the time between 11:00 and 11:15; At 11:00 all SL and TP levels are removed, then at 11:15 they're all added back on! (On the other version of this EA - As above - You can also disable auto-trading during this time too - at the end, it will switch itself back on!! - Amazing right?). - Mega useful for trading through restricted events on your funded accounts, news and high spread times.

(2) Classic EP DD function - Closes all open trades and closes any open charts (or disables auto-trading ^^) as soon as your specified DD limit is breached.

(3) NEW EP Daily Balance function - Closes all open trades and closes any open charts (or disables auto-trading ^^) as soon as your account balance drops by your specified % - daily balance resets at 00:00 each day.

(4) Weekend Close Function - Closes all open trades and closes any open charts (or disables auto-trading ^^) as soon as your specified time is passed (Friday only).

(5) Evening Close Function - Closes all open trades and closes any open charts (or disables auto-trading ^^) as soon as your specified time is passed (Monday - Thursday).

All events are captured and logged in the MT4 Alert window for complete clarity and to allow you to check back for timings of alerts

Link to Info sheet:- https://drive.google.com/file/d/12xOFLq22nV_1NjjKrrl0OUum8wMGgZEq/view?usp=sharing



*** I have 2 versions of this EP - One closes all charts (this one - perfectly suited for running alongside an EA) whereas the other has a Disable / Re-Enable Autotrading feature - If you want the autotrading feature, purchase this EP then contact me on MQL5 chat or by email; robert.linfoot@icloud.com ***



