Stand Out Equity Protector

3.67

This is the Equity Protector you've been looking for!! I couldn't find what I needed so I created this. Protecting your capital should be your #1 goal, this tool is an amazingly flexible way of doing exactly that!

Stand out! 

Features:  (all completely customisable and work independent to each other)

(1) Temporarily Remove SL & TP - This game changing function will temporarily remove your SL & TP levels and then re-apply them when the specified time period is up e.g. Set the time between 11:00 and 11:15; At 11:00 all SL and TP levels are removed, then at 11:15 they're all added back on! (On the other version of this EA - As above - You can also disable auto-trading during this time too - at the end, it will switch itself back on!! - Amazing right?). - Mega useful for trading through restricted events on your funded accounts, news and high spread times.

(2) Classic EP DD function - Closes all open trades and closes any open charts (or disables auto-trading ^^) as soon as your specified DD limit is breached.

(3) NEW EP Daily Balance functionCloses all open trades and closes any open charts (or disables auto-trading ^^) as soon as your account balance drops by your specified % - daily balance resets at 00:00 each day.

(4) Weekend Close Function -  Closes all open trades and closes any open charts (or disables auto-trading ^^) as soon as your specified time is passed (Friday only).

(5) Evening Close Function -  Closes all open trades and closes any open charts (or disables auto-trading ^^) as soon as your specified time is passed (Monday - Thursday).

All events are captured and logged in the MT4 Alert window for complete clarity and to allow you to check back for timings of alerts

Link to Info sheet:- https://drive.google.com/file/d/12xOFLq22nV_1NjjKrrl0OUum8wMGgZEq/view?usp=sharing

*** I have 2 versions of this EP - One closes all charts (this one - perfectly suited for running alongside an EA) whereas the other has a Disable / Re-Enable Autotrading feature - If you want the autotrading feature, purchase this EP then contact me on MQL5 chat or by email; robert.linfoot@icloud.com ***


Reviews 4
honeysingh
165
honeysingh 2022.06.21 06:39 
 

I have tested both the variants of the Equity Protector and should say they are very very impresssive! They work exactly as described! :) Also, Rob's support is top notch and he is always reachable for any queries :)

bertotorde
141
bertotorde 2021.02.09 10:56 
 

This tool does everything you need and then some. A perfect addition to your arsenal, highly recommended.

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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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diamondchamp74
53
diamondchamp74 2023.01.03 11:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab
584
Sayed Mohamed Hashem Alawi Shehab 2022.06.22 17:24 
 

still under tetsting .. i sent u some comments could u pls ansering me best wishes

my review is not on the product but for the bad support .. i have sent u comments .. Dm and email and i have gor no answer for any one of them

I tried today it doesnt work dont trust this tools or u will loss ur account .. it doesnt functioning like what he explain

tools doesnt work likw what explained .. pls refund me

honeysingh
165
honeysingh 2022.06.21 06:39 
 

I have tested both the variants of the Equity Protector and should say they are very very impresssive! They work exactly as described! :) Also, Rob's support is top notch and he is always reachable for any queries :)

Robert Thomas Linfoot
568
Reply from developer Robert Thomas Linfoot 2022.06.21 08:21
Thanks Singh, glad you find value from it!
bertotorde
141
bertotorde 2021.02.09 10:56 
 

This tool does everything you need and then some. A perfect addition to your arsenal, highly recommended.

Robert Thomas Linfoot
568
Reply from developer Robert Thomas Linfoot 2021.02.14 10:47
Thank you for your positive feedback :)
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