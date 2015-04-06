EquatorEA

EquatorEA is an EA where you can use 1 of 2 strategies: Basic Grid or Martingale. The main strategy of the EA is based on price action combined with the RSI indicator to find entry points. 

You can set it on M5, M15, M30 and H1 charts depending on your profit and risk tolerance


PRICE $119 (ONLY 10 COPIES LEFT) NEXT PRICE $219


Requirements when using robot  EquatorEA 

  • Min deposit >= 1000$
  • Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
  • Download history before backtest. Backtest with model: Every tick.
  • EquatorEA  is a fully automatic expert built for the EURUSD currency pair.
  • Robot trades in most time frames, but the suggested time frames are: M30-H1



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One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
ORIX mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.75 (4)
Experts
ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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