EquatorEA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
EquatorEA is an EA where you can use 1 of 2 strategies: Basic Grid or Martingale. The main strategy of the EA is based on price action combined with the RSI indicator to find entry points.
You can set it on M5, M15, M30 and H1 charts depending on your profit and risk tolerance
PRICE $119 (ONLY 10 COPIES LEFT) NEXT PRICE $219
Requirements when using robot EquatorEA
- Min deposit >= 1000$
- Use VPS with low latency (<20ms).
- Download history before backtest. Backtest with model: Every tick.
- EquatorEA is a fully automatic expert built for the EURUSD currency pair.
- Robot trades in most time frames, but the suggested time frames are: M30-H1
- Live signal:
- Setfile EURUSD M30 : Download here