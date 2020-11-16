Royal Entry

5

PROMO PERIOD

Current price: for only 5 buyers - Next price: 450,00$ - Final price: 1000,00$.

Copies left at special price: 2

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Royal Entry is the perfect Expert Advisot to add to your portfolio. A very simple use behind an High Sofisticated Algorithm that will try to place the perfect entry on the market. No complicated to setup, no set files needed, just set the risk level per trade and the maximum allowed positions to have a full control of the risk. Designed for EURUSD only.


USE OF THE EXPERT: PAIR EURUSD ONLY - TIMEFRAME M15 ONLY - LOW SPREAD BROKER (SUGGESTED MAX 15 POINTS SPREAD ON EURUSD)

This expert is designed for high quality entry and not high frequency trading, its not a scalper, you need only to let it run on your VPS and be patient. It analyze every ticks on market and will trade only when all conditions are 100% running on the chart. It doesn't use any martingale system, no grid system, no dangerous trading methods and you can control your risk level just choosing the risk % per trade and the maximum trades allowed.

Best features:

  • Very simple to use
  • Every trade with stop loss
  • Full control of the risk with percentage money management
  • Full control of the risk with max trades allowed parameter
  • No martingale, no grid, no risky trading methods
  • Low drawdown
  • High winning percentage trades

THE MAXIMUM RISK YOU WILL BE EXPOSED IS JUST THE PERCENTAGE PER TRADE YOU SET MULTIPLIED THE MAX TRADES ALLOWED YOU SET.

IMPORTANT: THIS IS A MAXIMUM POTENTIAL RISK, IT DEPENDS BY THE NUMBER OF POSITIONS THE EXPERT WILL OPEN! SO, THE MAX RISK WILL BE OPENPOSITION MULTIPLIED RISK FOR TRADE! ITS NOT FOR SURE THAT THE EXPERT WILL OPEN THE MAX TRADES VALUE YOU SET, IT WILL DO ONLY IF RIGHT CONDITIONS ARE RUNNING ON THE MARKET. SO, ALSO IF MAX TRADES ARE 8, SHOULD HAPPEND THAT THE EXPERT OPENS 3 POSITIONS AND IN THAT CASE THE RISK WILL BE "RISK PER TRADE MULTIPLIED OPENED POSITION".
BACKTEST

The expert works analyzing every tick and not candles, you need to run backtest in "Every tick" mode only. Here you can find full report backtest made using only 100% history quality data. We suggest to backtest the expert on a long period (for example 5 years) so that you can check strategy solidity in the long time.

We prefer publish full report instead of screenshot so that you can analyze every statistics about the expert behavior.

BACKTEST N. 1 - Max risk per trade: 5% - Max trades allowed: 3 - TOTAL POTENTIAL RISK 15% - Click here for full report

BACKTEST N. 2 - Max risk per trade: 5% - Max trades allowed: 4 - TOTAL POTENTIAL RISK 20% - Click here for full report

BACKTEST N. 3 - Max risk per trade: 5% - Max trades allowed: 8 - TOTAL POTENTIAL RISK 40% - Click here for full report


Reviews 3
Andres Felipe Restrepo Ruiz
452
Andres Felipe Restrepo Ruiz 2021.08.04 23:58 
 

So far, so good, very easy to use. I recently bought it, and it has only taken one trade so far (take profit). The seller has been very kind and has solved all my doubts. Backtests with different data sets are promising. I'll post news in a couple of weeks.

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Andres Felipe Restrepo Ruiz
452
Andres Felipe Restrepo Ruiz 2021.08.04 23:58 
 

So far, so good, very easy to use. I recently bought it, and it has only taken one trade so far (take profit). The seller has been very kind and has solved all my doubts. Backtests with different data sets are promising. I'll post news in a couple of weeks.

Eduard Mushkatin
1928
Eduard Mushkatin 2020.12.15 00:31 
 

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Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2020.11.24 10:28 
 

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