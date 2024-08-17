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Portfolio EVOLUTION represents a cutting-edge Expert Advisor concept that utilizes a range of strategies across multiple currency pairs. It can be operated in a MULTICURRENCIES mode or in SINGLE PAIR mode, creating an extensive multi-strategy portfolio designed to achieve safe and steady profits from the forex markets. This expert advisor is highly complex, performing thousands of calculations per second in a multi-currency scenario. Consequently, backtesting can be very slow and your patience is appreciated while you await the results to verify the strategy's robustness. ***** IMPORTANT: Employ backtesting exclusively for educational purposes, to fine-tune your settings, and to understand the expert's behavior. Backtesting results may not be dependable as the news filter is inactive during such tests, and actual trading conditions are impossible to duplicate perfectly. Place your trust and invest in experts that offer real account monitoring. *****

***** IMPORTANT: This product is not a conventional history reader offering unrealistic backtest results. Often, expert advisors are bought based on impressive strategy tester performance, leading to dissatisfaction when actual market outcomes differ significantly. This expert advisor stands apart by being fully authentic and transparent, providing access to real account monitoring for thorough review. *****

This expers works analyzing every tick of the markets, Use only "Every ticks based on real ticks" mode to get it work correctly and for realistic results

to get it work correctly and for realistic results The differences between backtesting and live trading can be attributed to the news filter, which does not function during backtesting

Due to the high volume of trades and the complexity of the algorithm, backtesting can be time-consuming

Before purchasing, it's important to understand that backtesting and past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Trading is a high-risk activity, and you should be fully aware of the risks before investing your money. Utilizing this expert advisor carries a significant risk level and could lead to substantial financial losses, up to and including your entire initial capital. Always invest only what you can afford to lose. Description:

The Portfolio EVOLUTION Expert Advisor harnesses the Relative Strength Index (RSI), specifically a Low-period setting, to offer traders precise entry and exit signals in the dynamic financial markets. This expert advisor isn't just about theory; it's designed to deliver tangible results on live trading accounts, emphasizing the importance of real-time performance monitoring for informed decision-making. With its multicurrency support and comprehensive strategy testing, it ensures adaptability and robustness across diverse market conditions.

Different ways to use this expert, ask me for set files adapted to your trading style and we will study the best for you togheter

“All or Nothing” Trading Style: with a small deposit of $250 and a risk exposure of 100%, you’ll only risk $250. If the expert performs as expected, you’ll be very satisfied. Traditional and Realistic Trading Style: if you can afford to lose an amount like $1000, consider depositing that sum and starting with a 50% risk. This approach allows you to start over if the expert fails. If it works as expected, your financial situation will improve. Prop Firm and Safe Investor Trading Style: run the expert with a maximum drawdown of 4% of the allocated amount. This ensures very safe trading and positions you as a realistic investor. For example, if your account balance is $100,000 and you allocate 10% for this expert with a maximum drawdown of 40% of the allocated amount, your risk exposure is only $4000 (4% of the deposit). The potential profit, if the expert performs as expected, could be 200% over 5 years, with a relative drawdown between 3% and 4%. Achieving a 10% profit would allow you to pass the Prop Firm Challenge within 8 to 12 months

REAL ACCOUNT MONITORING: click here



Key Features:

Optimized Signal Generation: With its utilization of a Low-period RSI, this expert advisor swiftly captures market momentum shifts, facilitating timely entries and exits. Its optimization ensures responsiveness to market dynamics, enhancing trading efficiency. Dynamic Thresholds: This advisor dynamically adjusts threshold levels for overbought and oversold conditions, adapting to market fluctuations and reducing false signals. This adaptability is key to maximizing profitability while minimizing noise-induced errors. Risk Management: Incorporating advanced risk management tools like stop-loss and take-profit mechanisms, the expert advisor prioritizes capital preservation. Traders can customize risk parameters to align with their risk tolerance, bolstering confidence in their trading strategies. Multicurrency Support: Recognizing the diverse nature of the global markets, this expert advisor offers multicurrency support, allowing traders to deploy strategies across a range of currency pairs. This feature enhances versatility and opens up opportunities in various market segments. Comprehensive Strategy Testing: Before deployment, rigorous backtesting and optimization ensure robust performance across various market scenarios. Real-time performance monitoring further validates the effectiveness of the advisor's strategies. This comprehensive testing approach instills confidence in the advisor's reliability and consistency.

Benefits:

Precision Trading Signals: Gain access to precise entry and exit signals based on the proven principles of the RSI oscillator.

Gain access to precise entry and exit signals based on the proven principles of the RSI oscillator. Efficiency: Streamline trading workflows with automated execution, freeing up time for strategy development and analysis.

Streamline trading workflows with automated execution, freeing up time for strategy development and analysis. Risk Mitigation: Utilize advanced risk management tools to safeguard capital and optimize risk-reward ratios.

Utilize advanced risk management tools to safeguard capital and optimize risk-reward ratios. Multicurrency Support: Deploy strategies across a range of currency pairs for enhanced diversification and opportunity capture.

Deploy strategies across a range of currency pairs for enhanced diversification and opportunity capture. Comprehensive Strategy Testing: Rigorous backtesting and optimization ensure robust performance across diverse market scenarios, instilling confidence in the advisor's reliability.

Rigorous backtesting and optimization ensure robust performance across diverse market scenarios, instilling confidence in the advisor's reliability. Live Results Monitoring: Emphasizes the importance of monitoring real results on live trading accounts for informed decision-making and strategy refinement.

Conclusion:

The Advanced RSI Expert Advisor is more than just a theoretical concept; it's a tool designed to deliver tangible results on live trading accounts. By leveraging the power of the RSI oscillator, emphasizing real-time performance monitoring, and offering multicurrency support with comprehensive strategy testing, this advisor empowers traders to make informed decisions and achieve their financial goals with confidence.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Choose the right broker: any with low spreads and commissions. My favourite: Roboforex

For best use experience, runn on a dedicated account on a PC/VPS with low latency to your broker server

Minimum deposit 1000 (or equivalent in other currencies) - Minimum leverage 1:30, suggested 1:500