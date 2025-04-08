The world of fractals Mt5

The world of fractals is an ea that uses the power of fractals to detect market turns in the system's recovery algorithm.





This system detects a point to operate if that point is not correct, it uses the fractals to close the cycle with profits.





For this algorithm to be effective, it has filters that improve the efficiency of the system.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:



Magic Number: Magic Number of the EA. Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false. TrailingStop: Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.



------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------



I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message



Try the FREE demo now



