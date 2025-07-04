GANN Forecaster Multipair Scanner

GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4)

Elevate your trading with the Gann Forecaster Scanner for MetaTrader 4. This powerful, interactive tool provides precise price and time projections, giving you a professional edge across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets.

Building on the robust functionality of the Gann Forecaster indicator, this advanced scanner offers multi-pair analysis, continuously calculating Gann levels and alerting you to optimal trade entry points. A clear summary table instantly displays the current price status against key Gann entry levels.

Key Features :

GANN Projections with live Drag Reference Point automatically enables either "Up" or "Down" Gann projections based on whether the price is above or below the MA, respectively Reference point visually on the chart manually or automatically updated

Gann projection levels either manually or automatically updated

Instantly redraws projections as you move the points

UI tabels tracks how often price crosses the entry level and reaches each target or stop level.

Target and stop counts (Up/Down/Stoploss) are displayed as percentages relative to the number of entry crosses.

Square of 9 Price Levels Includes Entry, Target 1, Target 2, Target 3 and Stop Level lines

Separate controls for Uptrend and Downtrend projections

Customizable line colors and styles Time Projection Lines Vertical Gann time lines based on bar counts for future projection

Works on any timeframe or symbol

Line style and color fully customizable Smart Buttons Interface Toggle Up/Down projections on or off

Quick Reset button to clear and reposition triangle

Minimal and clean design – easy on your charts Optional Sound Alerts Hear a tick sound when you move triangle points

Easily turn sound ON or OFF via input setting Why Traders Love It Works on any asset – Forex, XAUUSD, GER30, NAS100, Crypto

Super responsive and optimized for fast analysis

Clean chart design, no clutter

No repainting, no lag

Built by a trader – for traders Ideal For: Gann-based traders looking for clarity and precision

Swing & intraday forex traders

Traders combining price and time geometry

Anyone serious about using Square of 9 and Gann angles visually Inputs You Can Control: Up/Down projection color & line style

Vertical line color & style

Sound toggle on drag

Fully configurable to your style and strategy

With Alert for Entry

What’s Included: GANN Forecaster Indicator (MT4)

Documentation / How-to guide

Lifetime free updates Tags: Gann, SquareOf9, ForexIndicator, MT4, TimeCycles, PriceProjection, GannLevels, SwingTrading, Intraday, SupportResistance, TechnicalAnalysis, NoRepaint How to Use for Day Trading (5-Minute Chart Strategy) Step-by-Step Guide: Load the indicator on chart, your Gann levels are set directly for the correct trading trend Thats it !! Enter trade Want to clear the screen the "Reset" button to to clear all projections on the chart. Manually possible to change the reference point by dragging Best Settings default MA settings: S hort term daily trading direction: MA Lower timeframe: 2 00 SMA 5min / MA Higher timeframe = 50 SMA, on the (5-minute chart).

hort term daily trading direction: MA Lower timeframe: 2 Longterm/Swing t rading direction: MA Lower timeframe: 50 SMA 1hour/ MA Higher timeframe = 100SMA, on the (1 hour chart). Trend logic ( done automatically by the Indicator If price is above both SMA meaning Uptrend

If price is below both SMA meaning Downtrend

Set the Reference point R . Trigger the GANN projection auto or manually Press "Up GANN" if it’s an uptrend

if it’s an uptrend Press "Down GANN" if it’s a downtrend

if it’s a downtrend Press "Reset" autofunction is launced again and R point is set with correct projection

autofunction is launced again and R point is set with correct projection Press "Clear" all projection and R point are cleared auto projection stopped. Trade with confidence. Happy Trading!







