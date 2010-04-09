Tuesday Reversal Rocket - Precision for Turnaround Tuesday

The Tuesday Reversal Rocket takes the classic Turnaround Tuesday strategy to the next level. This EA opens strategic positions at the close of Monday, leveraging the market’s natural tendency to reverse on Tuesdays.

To make entries even sharper, we’ve added a trend filter that ensures the EA only operates under optimal market conditions. No random trades—just calculated moves to maximize results and minimize risks.

It’s simple: spot the moment, take the position, and let Tuesday do the rest. Straightforward, efficient, and crafted by EA Revolution for traders who know what they want.

These are the parameters that I use in my portfolio for the US500:

Risk: 2

SL: 5

Days open: 2

Trend: true

Trend TF: 1 day

SMA period: 45

