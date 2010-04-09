Tuesday Reversal Rocket

Tuesday Reversal Rocket - Precision for Turnaround Tuesday

The Tuesday Reversal Rocket takes the classic Turnaround Tuesday strategy to the next level. This EA opens strategic positions at the close of Monday, leveraging the market’s natural tendency to reverse on Tuesdays.

To make entries even sharper, we’ve added a trend filter that ensures the EA only operates under optimal market conditions. No random trades—just calculated moves to maximize results and minimize risks.

It’s simple: spot the moment, take the position, and let Tuesday do the rest. Straightforward, efficient, and crafted by EA Revolution for traders who know what they want.

These are the parameters that I use in my portfolio for the US500:

  • Risk: 2
  • SL: 5
  • Days open: 2
  • Trend: true
  • Trend TF: 1 day
  • SMA period: 45
Remember, this strategy is just one piece of the puzzle. Check out my full portfolio and unlock your trading potential here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2270676



Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Range Breaker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
The Trend Terminator
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Trend Terminator - Market Opening Strategy with Enhanced Filters Trend Terminator implements a strategy inspired by STOCKS & COMMODITIES magazine. The purpose of this EA is to trade the market opening, meeting specific conditions detailed below, and taking long or short positions accordingly. To enhance the results, I’ve added 3 filters: Trend -> Uses a 200 Moving Average (MA 200). Inside Range -> Checks if the previous bar is an inside range bar. Low Volatility -> Uses ATR to confirm if volati
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
Position Man Utility
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Utilities
Position Manager serves as an expert advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading experience by providing a user-friendly panel for intuitive management of your positions. This tool empowers you with a seamless interface, allowing for efficient handling of trades and improved control over your trading positions. The primary objective of Position Manager is to simplify and streamline the management of your positions, enabling you to make informed decisions with ease. Through its intuitive design
BreakoutMaster
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
This trading robot employs a breakout strategy designed to suit various trading styles. It operates by identifying key volatility points in the market. The robot defines a channel between the highest and lowest points of the last X bars and waits for the price to break these levels to decide whether to open or close a position. The robot goes beyond simply detecting price breakouts; it incorporates additional filters to enhance trade accuracy. These filters include market volatility, which helps
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
SpreadHunter
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SpreadHunter - Smart Arbitrage with Cointegration SpreadHunter is an EA built to exploit arbitrage opportunities between two market pairs using asset cointegration. This system analyzes statistical relationships between pairs to identify and capitalize on temporary imbalances. The strategy combines mathematical precision with automated execution, ensuring trades are fast and efficient. SpreadHunter is ideal for traders looking for an advanced tool to diversify their portfolio and benefit from a
