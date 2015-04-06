Euro Dollar Gringo

This is a stable EURUSD strategy, that can deliver solid results.

Low drawdown compared to profit.

Parameters are already set to deliver profits, no need to change anything (only Lots volume) just set on chart and leave it print some money.

All positions has StopLoss and TakeProfit and no Martingale, Grid or Averaging is used.

Account size 500$ => Lots = 0.05

Account size 1000$ => Lots = 0.10

Account size 5000$ => Lots = 0.50

Works ok on M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4.