Euro Dollar Gringo

This is a stable EURUSD strategy, that can deliver solid results.

Low drawdown compared to profit.

Parameters are already set to deliver profits, no need to change anything (only Lots volume) just set on chart and leave it print some money.

All positions has StopLoss and TakeProfit and no Martingale, Grid or Averaging is used.

Account size 500$ => Lots = 0.05

Account size 1000$ => Lots = 0.10

Account size 5000$ => Lots = 0.50

Works ok on M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4.

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Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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