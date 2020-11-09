Time Range Pivot Points

Time Range Pivot Points is an indicator that will plot Pivot Point + Support and Resistance levels on the chart, but it will calculate the formula based on a specific time range, that can be defined in the settings.

If you want to successfully trade the European and US sessions it will be smart to check all levels generated by the Asian session time range. This indicator will allow you to do that.

Everything is designed to get you an advantage of the potential support and resistance levels for the upcoming session based on the range of the previous session.

The indicator has a lot of settings to allow everyone to choose the style and color of the lines.

The indicator of the formula is the regular one:

Pivot = (H + L + C) / 3

R 1  = P + (P − L) = 2×P − L

S 1  = P − (H − P) = 2×P − H

R 2  = P + (H − L)

S 2  = P − (H − L)

R 3  = H + 2×(P − L) = R 1  + (H − L)

S 3  = L − 2×(H − P) = S 1  − (H − L)



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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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