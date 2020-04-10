Do you wonder where to take profits? Have you ever searched a simple strategy to execute trades?

The Moving Average Change indicator is a perfect product for you.

The indicator is perfect for finding divergence on charts.

It works perfectly on any timeframe but keeps in mind m1 to m15 will be short-lived signals. You can still use it to scalp forex indices and commodities.

The indicator also has an option for backstep where you can check the change in MA value between not just the last two bars but the last and 2 or more bars backward.

The simple way to use the indicator to enter in the direction where the indicator changes direction from top to bottom or bottom to top or a little earlier when the change goes back bellow the MAs of the indicator for short or above for long signals.

Once the MA changes in the direction of your position and stays outside the MAs of the indicator your position is in the winning direction. I would advise to stick to the default settings but you can also make slight changes for different instruments and see when it works best.