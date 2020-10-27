Systematic

Systematic is an automated trading system that uses a price action to open and close trades. Could be used for everyday trading. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods.

Perfect fit for Cryptocurrencies as well.

Best fit on 30M timeframe.

Recommended Minimum deposit  of 100 usd for each 0.01 lot

Settings EA

  • Order_Comment - Order comment
  • Lots- Fixed lot
  • StopLoss
  • TakeProfit
  • TrailingStop

Channel Parameter

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PM ME AFTER BUYING THE EA TO SEND YOU THE OPTIMIZED SET

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The parameters below are extern if you want to optimize the algorithm on your own,

else PM ME TO SEND YOU THE SET


  • Close_1 - Used for formula.
  • Close_2 - Used for formula.
  • Close_3 - Used for formula.
  • Close_4 - Used for formula.
  • Close_5 - Used for formula.
  • Close_6 - Used for formula.
  • Close_7 - Used for formula.
  • Close_8 - Used for formula. 

When the EA is initialized it will place a pending order that will not be triggered! 

The pending order is used just for programming purposes and will be closed as soon as the system encounters a trade opportunity.

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Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
Robot 100M
Natthapon Prompakdee
Experts
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
NeuroIntelligence
Vitaliy Kashcheev
2 (1)
Experts
We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
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MARSI Minute Based Strategy
Kiril Spiridonov
Experts
MARSI key advantages are: MARSI uses several algorithms to identify trends and take advantage from them. As the name suggests, it uses MA and RSI.  The algorithm is fully optimized for 1 minute chart and 5 minute chart. Best settings are set on default. A predetermined statistical analysis is used to create this strategy (Random Forest). Wide TP and low Stop Loss Best results with EUR/USD Trades with maximum of 0.1 Lots Results shown in the screenshot are from back-testing tool in MT4 Please kee
Alligator Trend Trader Pro
Kiril Spiridonov
Experts
The system is tested and fully optimized on 4H. Furthermore, more 1370 models were used to optimize the indicator. It uses Aligator indicator to catch the trend.  Pros : Backtested using tick data for the last 6 years. Expected to keep the same performance Does not have to be turned on all the time as it uses major market movements. Fully optimized strategy on 4H chart. Cons : Has a maximum losing streak of 3 consecutive trades in several market conditions. ** Past performance is not a guarante
BladeRunner
Kiril Spiridonov
1 (1)
Experts
Key characteristics: A revolutionary method of trading the major currency pairs using EMA and price action. The algorithm catches the trend and places scalping trades all the way to the defined exit. Furthermore, use the EA at your own pace. As it scalps the trend, at the moment you place it, it identifies the current trend and starts analyzing for potential trades. This EA is the optimized version of one of the most popular trading strategies - The Blade Runner. It is fully optimized for 4H, 1
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