Systematic is an automated trading system that uses a price action to open and close trades. Could be used for everyday trading. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods.

Perfect fit for Cryptocurrencies as well.

Best fit on 30M timeframe.

Recommended Minimum deposit of 100 usd for each 0.01 lot

Settings EA

Order_Comment - Order comment

Lots- Fixed lot

StopLoss

TakeProfit

TrailingStop

Channel Parameter -------------- PM ME AFTER BUYING THE EA TO SEND YOU THE OPTIMIZED SET --------------

The parameters below are extern if you want to optimize the algorithm on your own, else PM ME TO SEND YOU THE SET



Close_1 - Used for formula.

Close_2 - Used for formula.



Close_3 - Used for formula.



Close_4 - Used for formula.



Close_5 - Used for formula.



Close_6 - Used for formula.



Close_7 - Used for formula.



Close_8 - Used for formula.

When the EA is initialized it will place a pending order that will not be triggered!

The pending order is used just for programming purposes and will be closed as soon as the system encounters a trade opportunity.