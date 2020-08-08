MARSI Minute Based Strategy
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
MARSI key advantages are:
- MARSI uses several algorithms to identify trends and take advantage from them.
- As the name suggests, it uses MA and RSI.
- The algorithm is fully optimized for 1 minute chart and 5 minute chart.
- Best settings are set on default.
- A predetermined statistical analysis is used to create this strategy (Random Forest).
- Wide TP and low Stop Loss
- Best results with EUR/USD
- Trades with maximum of 0.1 Lots
Results shown in the screenshot are from back-testing tool in MT4
Please keep in mind that future results do not depend on past results and profit is not guaranteed.
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