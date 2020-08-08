MARSI Minute Based Strategy

MARSI key advantages are:

  • MARSI uses several algorithms to identify trends and take advantage from them.
  • As the name suggests, it uses MA and RSI. 
  • The algorithm is fully optimized for 1 minute chart and 5 minute chart.
  • Best settings are set on default.
  • A predetermined statistical analysis is used to create this strategy (Random Forest).
  • Wide TP and low Stop Loss
  • Best results with EUR/USD
  • Trades with maximum of 0.1 Lots

Results shown in the screenshot are from back-testing tool in MT4

Please keep in mind that future results do not depend on past results and profit is not guaranteed.  

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Kiril Spiridonov
Experts
The system is tested and fully optimized on 4H. Furthermore, more 1370 models were used to optimize the indicator. It uses Aligator indicator to catch the trend.  Pros : Backtested using tick data for the last 6 years. Expected to keep the same performance Does not have to be turned on all the time as it uses major market movements. Fully optimized strategy on 4H chart. Cons : Has a maximum losing streak of 3 consecutive trades in several market conditions. ** Past performance is not a guarante
BladeRunner
Kiril Spiridonov
1 (1)
Experts
Key characteristics: A revolutionary method of trading the major currency pairs using EMA and price action. The algorithm catches the trend and places scalping trades all the way to the defined exit. Furthermore, use the EA at your own pace. As it scalps the trend, at the moment you place it, it identifies the current trend and starts analyzing for potential trades. This EA is the optimized version of one of the most popular trading strategies - The Blade Runner. It is fully optimized for 4H, 1
Systematic
Kiril Spiridonov
Experts
Systematic is an automated trading system that uses a price action to open and close trades. Could be used for everyday trading. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods. Perfect fit for Cryptocurrencies as well. Best fit on 30M timeframe. Recommended Minimum deposit  of 100 usd for each 0.01 lot Settings EA Order_Comment - Order comment Lots- Fixed lot StopLoss TakeProfit TrailingStop Channel Parameter -------------- PM ME AFTER BUYING THE EA TO SEND YOU THE OPT
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Kair Spairol
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Kair Spairol 2020.10.19 16:54 
 

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Iana Kortezova
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Iana Kortezova 2020.10.16 09:55 
 

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