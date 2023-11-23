Three Hull Moving Average Multi TF Trend

Unlock the power of market trends with the 3-HMA Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator. This reliable tool is your trusted partner in the intricate world of forex trading. It was created with adaptability and accuracy at its core, making it ideal for traders who appreciate the importance of trend following and wish to utilize the unparalleled reactivity of the Hull Moving Average (HMA).

The Hull Moving Average is distinguished from standard moving averages by its exceptional ability to minimize market lag. This unique feature makes HMA an incredibly effective tool for quickly and accurately identifying changes in market trends, giving traders the critical advantage they need.

Our indicator enhances the efficiency of the HMA strategy by implementing it across multiple timeframes. This means you get a comprehensive view of the market, which allows you to make more informed decisions and maximize your profit potential.

In Version 1.01, we have made a few key enhancements:

  • A deinitialization function, OnDeinit() , has been added. This function is invoked when the indicator is removed from the chart. It deletes all the labels created by the indicator and resets the barsCount array, which keeps track of the number of bars for each timeframe.

  • The calculation of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) has been optimized. Firstly, the temp array, used in the HMA calculation, is now reset before each use, ensuring that previous values in the array don't affect the current calculation. Secondly, the calculation of the HMAs is now performed only when a new bar appears on the chart, rather than for each tick. This could potentially enhance the indicator's performance when there are many bars on the chart.

Key Features:

  • Triple HMA Analysis: Gain an unprecedented understanding of market trends. Our indicator uses three distinct Hull Moving Averages – short, medium, and long periods – providing a multi-dimensional view of market activity.

  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Flexibility is crucial in the dynamic world of forex trading. Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, our indicator is designed to adapt to various timeframes, ranging from M1 to MN1.

  • Dynamic Trend Labelling: Keep up-to-date with real-time trend labels that adjust with each new bar. This feature helps traders stay attuned to market movements, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

  • Customizable Parameters: Customize the tool to your needs with fully adjustable parameters. Modify the period, color, line width, and style of the HMA lines to align with your trading style and chart preferences.

  • Built-in Alerts: Stay ahead of the curve with instant notifications about trend changes. This feature ensures that you can respond quickly to market movements, always staying one step ahead.

Please note that while the 3-HMA Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator is a robust tool designed to enhance your trading strategy, it does not promise or guarantee profits. Trading in the Forex market involves risk, and it's crucial to have a comprehensive trading strategy in place, which includes appropriate risk management.

Usage Instructions:

Once you've installed the indicator, simply navigate to the 'Indicators' section in your trading terminal and select '3-HMA Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator'. You can then adjust the input parameters according to your preferences and trading strategy.

To ensure the indicator displays the HMA trend for each timeframe accurately on the chart, make sure to click on each chart timeframe after applying the indicator.

This tool is user-friendly, making it a great addition to any trader's toolkit, regardless of their experience level.

With the 3-HMA Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator, you're not just buying an indicator; you're investing in a tool that could potentially enhance your trading strategy, simplify your decision-making process, and help you better understand the dynamics of the forex market. Embark on your trading journey with confidence and precision with the 3-HMA Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator in its improved version 1.01!


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Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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