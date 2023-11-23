Three Hull Moving Average Multi TF Trend

Unlock the power of market trends with the 3-HMA Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator. This reliable tool is your trusted partner in the intricate world of forex trading. It was created with adaptability and accuracy at its core, making it ideal for traders who appreciate the importance of trend following and wish to utilize the unparalleled reactivity of the Hull Moving Average (HMA).

The Hull Moving Average is distinguished from standard moving averages by its exceptional ability to minimize market lag. This unique feature makes HMA an incredibly effective tool for quickly and accurately identifying changes in market trends, giving traders the critical advantage they need.

Our indicator enhances the efficiency of the HMA strategy by implementing it across multiple timeframes. This means you get a comprehensive view of the market, which allows you to make more informed decisions and maximize your profit potential.

In Version 1.01, we have made a few key enhancements:

A deinitialization function, OnDeinit() , has been added. This function is invoked when the indicator is removed from the chart. It deletes all the labels created by the indicator and resets the barsCount array, which keeps track of the number of bars for each timeframe.

The calculation of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) has been optimized. Firstly, the temp array, used in the HMA calculation, is now reset before each use, ensuring that previous values in the array don't affect the current calculation. Secondly, the calculation of the HMAs is now performed only when a new bar appears on the chart, rather than for each tick. This could potentially enhance the indicator's performance when there are many bars on the chart.

Key Features:

Triple HMA Analysis: Gain an unprecedented understanding of market trends. Our indicator uses three distinct Hull Moving Averages – short, medium, and long periods – providing a multi-dimensional view of market activity.

Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Flexibility is crucial in the dynamic world of forex trading. Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, our indicator is designed to adapt to various timeframes, ranging from M1 to MN1.

Dynamic Trend Labelling: Keep up-to-date with real-time trend labels that adjust with each new bar. This feature helps traders stay attuned to market movements, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.

Customizable Parameters: Customize the tool to your needs with fully adjustable parameters. Modify the period, color, line width, and style of the HMA lines to align with your trading style and chart preferences.

Built-in Alerts: Stay ahead of the curve with instant notifications about trend changes. This feature ensures that you can respond quickly to market movements, always staying one step ahead.

Please note that while the 3-HMA Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator is a robust tool designed to enhance your trading strategy, it does not promise or guarantee profits. Trading in the Forex market involves risk, and it's crucial to have a comprehensive trading strategy in place, which includes appropriate risk management.

Usage Instructions:

Once you've installed the indicator, simply navigate to the 'Indicators' section in your trading terminal and select '3-HMA Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator'. You can then adjust the input parameters according to your preferences and trading strategy.

To ensure the indicator displays the HMA trend for each timeframe accurately on the chart, make sure to click on each chart timeframe after applying the indicator.

This tool is user-friendly, making it a great addition to any trader's toolkit, regardless of their experience level.

With the 3-HMA Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator, you're not just buying an indicator; you're investing in a tool that could potentially enhance your trading strategy, simplify your decision-making process, and help you better understand the dynamics of the forex market. Embark on your trading journey with confidence and precision with the 3-HMA Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator in its improved version 1.01!



