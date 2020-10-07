Divergences of Indicators

3

Check out other great products from https://www.mql5.com/en/users/augustinekamatu/seller 

This indicator finds the entry points based on divergences of common indicators and does not repaint.

The principles used ensure that it can be used on CFDs, Commodities and Stock with incredibly great results.

With proper money management and portfolio balancing the Indicator can be applied to any trading strategy to generate consistent profits.

A Winning Trading Strategy

This article describes the components and logic needed to develop a trading strategy that ensures that a profit is made regardless of what twists and turns the market throws at you.

Introduction

Time, experience and thousands of experiments have led me to conclude that the strength of a strategy is not in the accuracy of the indicator signals but in the management of open positions. In this article, I will describe the components and logic needed to develop a trading strategy that ensures that a profit is made regardless of what twists and turns the market throws at you.

Objective

First, we define the overall objective of our trading strategy. My objective is to achieve 0.5% per day for 20 trading days in a month for 12 months which translates to return of between 120% (if you use simple interest formula 0.5%x20x120) and 231% (if you use compound interest formula (1+0.5%)^(20*12)-1). This return by any standard is sufficient to provide steady income. The simple interest return is achieved by using a level lot size for all trades. Compound interest is achieved by increasing the lot size in proportion to the profits made so far.

Portfolio Diversification

There are two ways that we can achieve diversification, using different assets (currencies) and using different timeframes.

Asset diversification: For the success of the strategy, we need to create a very well diversified portfolio. This means we have to open a position in many different pairs. This way, if we get a false signal in 1 or 2 positions, the profits from the other positions will help to achieve the overall objective.

Time frame diversification: The indicator in use could show different signals depending on the time frame. It does not necessarily mean that one is wrong it may be that there is a retracement. Therefore diversifying on different time frames gives you an edge by earning short-term profits as we wait for price to follow the longer-term signal. This will bring us closer to achieve our objective.

Note that if the signal changes direction, the position will close so long as it is profit. If it is not in profit, the position will go under Position Management described below.

Position Management

In most cases the account will have achieved the target return but there are still open positions that are running at a loss and need to be managed without losing the profit already made. There are two tactics used to exit from these positions.

Tactic 1: We wait for another signal that supports the current position that has gone wrong. Then we open another position at a better price with a higher lot and put a take-profit at a price close to the average open price. We will repeat this process if we get more signals at better prices. This way the exit point moves closer to the current price and we will eventually exit with a small profit.

Tactic 2: Since we have already achieved our target for the day, we can redirect any additional profit to neutralize open positions with high running losses. We achieve this by finding the pair with the highest loss, then locate the oldest position in that pair and close it in full or in part in proportion to the extra profit earned.

Conclusion

With the application of this and many other algorithms my EA's can take any indicator and generate consistent profits while managing risks properly so that you don't wipe out your account. You can check out results of the strategy in my signals page https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/augustinekamatu

 


Reviews 3
sjbarber373
167
sjbarber373 2020.12.22 07:40 
 

I very much like this indicator, and think it has great potential. Plus, it's absolutely free; thank you Mr. Kamatu.

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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5 (1)
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5 (1)
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The forex market, like nature, moves in cycles — oscillating between peaks and troughs, bullish runs and bearish retreats. But what if you had a compass to chart these cycles and anticipate every turn?   Austin Market Levels   Indicator is crafted to be that compass, designed meticulously to decode market cycles and pinpoint profit opportunities.  --- Mastering Market Cycles The secret to consistent forex trading success often lies in understanding the underlying patterns.   Austin Market Le
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waihuiyouxiang
14
waihuiyouxiang 2021.06.11 05:59 
 

这个能分享一下源码吗？

Augustine Kamatu
23672
Reply from developer Augustine Kamatu 2021.06.11 10:17
嗨，检查DM
lain7123
120
lain7123 2021.02.08 15:26 
 

Indicator clearly repaints, tested the osma divergence on the 1m and it repainted until it got one right, will update rating if it´s fixed or if author mentions in the description that there is repainting.

sjbarber373
167
sjbarber373 2020.12.22 07:40 
 

I very much like this indicator, and think it has great potential. Plus, it's absolutely free; thank you Mr. Kamatu.

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