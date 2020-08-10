NRP Trend Bars

NRP Trend Bars


Your all-in-one Trend direction indicator, with Presets and Customisable options !

Get the most of Trends with NRP (No-repaint indicator) Trend Bars, designed to get the best of Trend Entries, Continuations and  Reversals

One of it's function is the detection of the new trend starting, consolidation and possible trend change. It gives you the opportunity either to get in-&-out of the market in time


PRESETS (Sensibility) 

    LOW:        Used for trend entries and confirming trend directions
      MEDIUM:   Useful to take trend re-entries (continuation trades) 
        HIGH:       Used for trading short-term operations, and for counter-trends (reversals)

          CUSTOM PERIODS

            Fast Period:  Set your custom Fast Period
              Slow Period: Set your custom Slow Period


                Feel free to send any feedback to direct messages!


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                DMITRII GRIDASOV
                Indicators
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                Vitalii Zakharuk
                Indicators
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                Trend Lines PRO
                Roman Podpora
                5 (1)
                Indicators
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