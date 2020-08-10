NRP Trend Bars
- Indicators
-
Guillermo PinedaI'm a MQL4 and MQL5 developer with a focus on building robust, customizable trading Expert Advisors, Indicators and Scripts.
I'm actively expanding into quantitative trading and machine learning applications to optimize financial strategies.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 10 August 2020
- Activations: 10
NRP Trend Bars
Your all-in-one Trend direction indicator, with Presets and Customisable options !
Get the most of Trends with NRP (No-repaint indicator) Trend Bars, designed to get the best of Trend Entries, Continuations and Reversals
One of it's function is the detection of the new trend starting, consolidation and possible trend change. It gives you the opportunity either to get in-&-out of the market in time
PRESETS (Sensibility)
CUSTOM PERIODS
Feel free to send any feedback to direct messages!