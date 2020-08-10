NRP Trend Bars





Your all-in-one Trend direction indicator, with Presets and Customisable options ! Get the most of Trends with NRP (No-repaint indicator) Trend Bars, designed to get the best of Trend Entries, Continuations and Reversals



One of it's function is the detection of the new trend starting, consolidation and possible trend change. It gives you the opportunity either to get in-&-out of the market in time





PRESETS (Sensibility)



CUSTOM PERIODS Fast Period: Set your custom Fast Period

Slow Period: Set your custom Slow Period

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: Set your custom Fast Period: Set your custom Slow Period

: Used for trend entries and confirming trend directions: Useful to take trend re-entries (continuation trades): Used for trading short-term operations, and for counter-trends (reversals)



