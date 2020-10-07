DicScalp
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This is a Amazing EA base on the trend and multichart working on 5M timeframe.
- The EA analyze the evolution of the trend in the H1 period using the MA 52 et MA 100.
- Then when the trend is up , It take buy position using the MA 5 ( M 5) the MA 10 (M 5) cross at the bottom (stop this position when the MA 5 and MA 10 cross at the top or the RSI is overbought)
- Then, when the trend is down (in H1), it take a short position (sell) using the MA 5 ( in M5) and MA 10 (in M 5) up crossing (stopping the position when the MA 5 and MA 10 down crossing or RSI is oversold).
- Long position when the trend is up, it using the MA 5 ( in M5) and MA 10 (in M 5) down crossing (stopping the position when the MA 5 and MA 10 up crossing or RSI is overbought).
- The EA also include an indicator that show when the trend is up or down ( in H1)
- And also trailing stop which can be activated.
The product will not download and the seller will not return information on how to tweak the download