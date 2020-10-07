AutoSlTp Yawo Julio K Kavege Atileh Utilities

This is an Ea to help trader to fix his objectif in a day before trade. The Idea behind this EA is: This ea is for the postion management The trader should provide the number of trade he would like to take in a day As soon as his take a trade , this number dicrement when taking a trade the ea use this number and the number of volume to calculate tp and sl and place it on the market When the number come to 0 , the ea provide a message to the trader to stop trade for this day