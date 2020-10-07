DicScalp

This is a Amazing EA base on the trend and  multichart working on 5M timeframe.

  • The EA  analyze the evolution of the trend in the H1 period using the MA 52 et MA 100.
  • Then when the trend is up , It take buy position using the MA 5 ( M 5)  the MA 10 (M 5) cross at the bottom (stop this position when the MA 5 and MA 10 cross at the top or the RSI is overbought)

  • Then, when the trend is down (in H1), it take a short position (sell) using the MA 5 ( in M5) and MA 10 (in M 5) up crossing (stopping the position when  the MA 5 and MA 10 down crossing or RSI is oversold).
  • Long position when the trend is up, it using the MA 5 ( in M5) and MA 10 (in M 5) down crossing (stopping the position when  the MA 5 and MA 10 up crossing or RSI is overbought).
  • The EA also include an indicator that show when the trend is up or down ( in H1)
  • And also trailing stop which can be activated.


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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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This indicator works on this way: Trader should provided the n period "Number of Candle" ( the default period is 6) Then the indicator  will calculate the number of pips in the last n period  (not the current candle) And that is display on the chart With that the should confirmed his up trend or down trend analyse according to the number of pips in the last  n candles( bullish or bearish) he has provided
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This is an Ea to help trader to fix his objectif in a day before trade. The Idea behind this EA is: This ea is for the postion management  The  trader should provide the number of trade he would like to take in a day As soon as his take a trade , this number dicrement  when taking a trade the ea use this number and the number of volume to calculate tp and sl and place it on the market When the number come to 0 , the ea provide a message to the trader to stop trade for this day
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NicklousHT
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NicklousHT 2021.12.18 16:29 
 

The product will not download and the seller will not return information on how to tweak the download

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