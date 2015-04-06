The 198

"THE 198" Trend EA

 

This EA is made with a mix of Williams percentage range indicator to check for oversold and overbought signals and Bollinger bands to verify the signal.

Feel free to download the demo EA first to verify that YOU will make profit with YOUR settings. Then purchase the "live" EA when you're ready.

This EA has not been optimized by history from 2018 until today. This tells that the EA is good also on "live" account. Many EA's are optimized with history data until today and showing bad results when going "live".

Low risk EA

The stop loss is set to only 40 pips which is medium low. Having a low stop loss creates the opportunity to increase the risk and having higher lot sizes if wanted.


PLEASE NOTE: Optimized for EUR/USD with time frame M30.

                      DO NOT FORGET TO CHANGE THE LOT SIZE.


Timeframe: M30

Symbol: Created for EUR/USD. Not suatable for other currencies

Recommended balance: $1000 or more

Minimum balance: $100 (without autolots)

Tested with tick data


Features:

  • Every trade is protected with stop-loss
  • Low risk
  • Customized Autolots
  • Tested tick data

Parameters:

  • Set autolots - Autolot is enabled if set to true
  • Lots per amount in balance  Sets 0.01 lots per amount in equity ($500 in account equity and chosen 100 will give 0.05 lots)
  • Max lots per trade - Set max lots. 
  • Stop loss - Set stoploss
  • Take profit - Set take profit
  • Williams percentage range Period- Set period lenght
  • Williams percentage range level- Set level for signal
  • Bollinger Bands period - Set period lenght
  • Bollinger Bands deviation - Set multicator
  • Magic number - Set the magic number



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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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