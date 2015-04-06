The 198
- Experts
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Andres Gorgen Stromberg LubeckHi,
I'm a Senior Lead Engineer within injection mould and stainless steel but has been trading stocks and forex for more than 10 years now.
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 10
"THE 198" Trend EA
This EA is made with a mix of Williams percentage range indicator to check for oversold and overbought signals and Bollinger bands to verify the signal.
Feel free to download the demo EA first to verify that YOU will make profit with YOUR settings. Then purchase the "live" EA when you're ready.
This EA has not been optimized by history from 2018 until today. This tells that the EA is good also on "live" account. Many EA's are optimized with history data until today and showing bad results when going "live".
Low risk EA
The stop loss is set to only 40 pips which is medium low. Having a low stop loss creates the opportunity to increase the risk and having higher lot sizes if wanted.
PLEASE NOTE: Optimized for EUR/USD with time frame M30.
DO NOT FORGET TO CHANGE THE LOT SIZE.
Timeframe: M30
Symbol: Created for EUR/USD. Not suatable for other currencies
Recommended balance: $1000 or more
Minimum balance: $100 (without autolots)
Tested with tick data
Features:
- Every trade is protected with stop-loss
- Low risk
- Customized Autolots
- Tested tick data
Parameters:
- Set autolots - Autolot is enabled if set to true
- Lots per amount in balance - Sets 0.01 lots per amount in equity ($500 in account equity and chosen 100 will give 0.05 lots)
- Max lots per trade - Set max lots.
- Stop loss - Set stoploss
- Take profit - Set take profit
- Williams percentage range Period- Set period lenght
- Williams percentage range level- Set level for signal
- Bollinger Bands period - Set period lenght
- Bollinger Bands deviation - Set multicator
- Magic number - Set the magic number