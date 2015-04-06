This EA is made with a mix of Williams percentage range indicator to check for oversold and overbought signals and Bollinger bands to verify the signal.

Feel free to download the demo EA first to verify that YOU will make profit with YOUR settings. Then purchase the "live" EA when you're ready.

This EA has not been optimized by history from 2018 until today. This tells that the EA is good also on "live" account. Many EA's are optimized with history data until today and showing bad results when going "live".

Low risk EA The stop loss is set to only 40 pips which is medium low. Having a low stop loss creates the opportunity to increase the risk and having higher lot sizes if wanted.





PLEASE NOTE: Optimized for EUR/USD with time frame M30.

DO NOT FORGET TO CHANGE THE LOT SIZE.