Swing MorningFlat v02

This Expert Advisor is based on the famous Morning channel breakout strategy.

At the appointed hour, the EA plots a channel using High and Low of the specified number of candles of the selected Timeframe.

Filtering is performed by the size of the channel range.

The BuyStop and SellStop orders with the initial lot are placed at the channel boundaries.

If one of the pending orders triggers, the other one is deleted.

The EA marks the Breakeven price on the chart with yellow icons.

If the price passes the Breakeven level and moves into the profit area for the distance specified in TP_pips, all order of the current series are closed.

If the price reaches the opposite borders of the channel, the EA opens an order in the opposite direction with a lot size increased by the Martin coefficient.


Parameters

  • TF - working timeframe.
  • HourStart - broker time for opening pending orders.
  • FlatBars - the number of bars to plot the channel.
  • Max_Flat - the maximum width of the channel.
  • Min_Flat - the minimum width of the channel.
  • FirstLots - lot size for the initial orders.
  • Martin - lot multiplier when opening subsequent orders in the series.
  • Maximum_orders - the maximum number of orders in the series.
  • SpreadMax - spread limit for opening orders.
  • TP_pips - the number of pips in profit from the Breakeven price to close all orders in the current series.
  • Magic - identification number of the EA's orders.
  • PushError - enable sending push notifications to a mobile terminal when opening the next order is not possible.
  • AlertError - enable Alerts when opening the next order is not possible.
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EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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