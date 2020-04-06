Sterling Wizard MT4

Sterling Wizard MT4 Expert Advisor

The Sterling Wizard MT4 is a highly advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading GBPUSD (British Pound/US Dollar) pair. Developed with years of rigorous backtesting and live testing across various market conditions, this EA offers a blend of intelligent trading strategies, risk management features, and user-customizable settings, making it ideal for both novice and professional traders.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Risk Management: Choose between different risk levels, including Conservative, Standard, Moderate, and Aggressive, allowing you to tailor the EA's behavior according to your trading style and risk tolerance.
  • Flexible Order Management: Control your trades with options such as adjustable stop loss (SL), take profit (TP), and slippage settings.
  • News Filter: Built-in filters allow you to disable trading on high-impact news events like NFP Fridays, preventing unnecessary risk exposure.
  • Auto Lot Size: With the auto lot size feature, the EA can adjust the trading volume dynamically based on your balance and risk preferences, reducing manual intervention.
  • Recovery Mode: If enabled, the recovery system adjusts position sizes to recover trades more effectively. Set your recovery pace and the number of allowed attempts.
  • Maximum Order Limits: Set a limit on the number of active orders to avoid overexposure and manage account risk.

Performance: The Sterling Wizard MT4 EA has been meticulously backtested over multiple years to ensure consistent performance. It has been designed to execute trades with precision, while ensuring that your account’s safety remains a top priority.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the Sterling Wizard MT5 is a versatile, robust, and reliable tool to enhance your trading experience on GBPUSD pair.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M15, M30
  • Account Type: Low spreads, ECN

Specifications:

  • Designed specifically for GBPUSD trading
  • Default settings: 1000 points TP, 2500 points SL (These are default settings, EA has the capability to close losing trades early)

Please let me know if you have any questions.  


Recommended products
Secgo Expert
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Secgo Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. This Expert Advisor uses several indicators (RSI and Moving Average). Pair recommendations for EA use EURUSD . This Expert Advisor trades on any Time Frame. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. Please use a good broker with low spread and low stop level Parameters Magic  = magic number to identify the order's mode for the EA. OrderCmt = used
ST Day
Steve Zoeger
Experts
This EA is created to work on all Time Frames and all Currency Pairs. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator.No other Indicator required. Different settings possible SL and TP Trailing Stop Martingale The Ea is very good for longterm Growth Works best on higher Time Frames as there will be more data collected. It works as well on cent accounts. I wish everyone who purchases the EA maximum sucess and good trading results Please trade carefully and responsibly. Thank you and Happy trading
Stochastic Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Stochastic Trade X is an EA based on Stochastic Oscillator. Stochastic parameters such as %K period, %D period, Slowing,  SellValue, BuyValue, and Shift can be adjusted. Stochastic Trade   X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade   X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
AW Heiken Ashi EA
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Multifunctional automated advisor, working on signals of the trend indicator AW Heiken Ashi. With advanced and flexible settings for managing risks, volumes, logic of entry and support of positions. If necessary, it uses averaging, adjustable TakeProfit and StopLoss levels, built-in overlap function, dynamic step between orders. AW Heiken Ashi indicator - HERE / MT5 version of the advisor - HERE Main functions: Working with the AW Heiken Ashi indicator - The advisor automatically opens trades wh
Sangkakala Merbabu MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
Experts
Sangkakala Merbabu   is a very accurate expert advisor for AUDCAD.  This EA is designed with many momentum indicator for entry points. Signal Features : MFI Force Index De Marker WPR CCI RSI Stochastic Bollinger Bands Additional Signal : Moving average PSAR MACD ADX Recommendations: Currency pair: AUDCAD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit currencies : $500 Account type: Standart, Raw or zero spread accounts  IMPORTANT: It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! This EA u
ABM System
Anatoly Garmatyuk
Experts
An automatic trading system created from the author's strategy, which is based on the analysis of configurations of three indicators: ADX, Bands and MA. The Expert Advisor has a highly customizable mode, it can trade using a fixed Stop Loss and / or Take Profit, dynamic Stop Loss and / or Take Profit, closing when an opposite signal appears, as well as various combinations of these modes. The system is designed for medium and long-term trading. The system is fully automatic. Please, pay attentio
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryBandMARSI
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory( BandMARSI)   is based on   Band and MA and RSI   indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. Moving Average bands together with a RSI filter is a 'simple', but very powerful and reliable signal. two  "moving average bands" generate the signals. It also uses RSI and Laguerre filtering false signals. We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic Market gam
EA Scalper Multi Pro
Tran Quang Trung
Experts
This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is M5,M15. Minimum account balance: $30. Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate. Features: Every trade is p
Predator GBPUSD
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA   Predator GBPUSD  is a fully automated trading robot based on Price Action with no lagging indicators. The EA is developed and tested over the years. Algorithms have been optimized for high performance trades. EA is specially developed for GBPUSD . Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large initial deposit.  + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.  +   Position trailing stop is used .  + Easy to setup, just set defaults.  +  Winrate > 82%. Recommen
EA Magic Sand MT4
- Reni
4.28 (25)
Experts
Description for EA Magic Sand                     Here's a corrected and clearer version of your text, written in proper English while maintaining the original intent and formatting: Minimum Capital Requirements & Pair Settings Minimum $500 – Single currency pair (e.g., EURUSD) Timeframe (TF): H1–H4 Use News Filter: True (to avoid trading during major news events) Use Trend Filter: Enabled XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe (TF): H1 Note: If the pair is GOLD (XAUUSD), the news filter will not work. Minimu
Reborn MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Reborn is a trading robot that follows the trend and it is built on the  Investment Castle Indicator . Traders can choose from different strategies built-in inside Reborn as follows: For Automated trading: SL and TP Kill and switch   the direction of the next trades and recovering the previous trade closed in loss. Martingale Martingale with SL Kill and switch with martingale   for switching the direction of the next series and recover the previous series as well. The Kill and switch is a game c
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Vortex Momentum EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Vortex Momentum Shift EA – A Strategy Built for You to Optimize! The Vortex Momentum Shift EA is a fully automated trading system designed to help traders capitalize on market momentum shifts using the Vortex Indicator. This EA is not optimized, giving you full control to fine-tune the parameters based on your trading preferences. Whether you're an experienced trader looking for a customizable tool or a beginner wanting to explore the Vortex concept, this EA provides a solid foundation for furt
Moving Average EA Trader
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Experts
Moving Average Trader is a professional trading robot, which does not need to configure parameters. You only need to decide the size of the lot you will use. The robot is fully automatic and does not require any human intervention. It trades on the basis of moving averages and is able to trade in all currency pairs. It has a smart algorithm which detects the trend. The expert creates orders on trend direction. Input and output orders are given by a combination of two indicators that can be found
WSN Edge RSI MA Forex EA
Michael Ferreira Da Silva
Experts
MT4 EA WSN Edge RSI-MA Multi v1.1 Automate your Forex trading with a complete Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 (Windows) . This EA executes an automated strategy using RSI + Moving Averages (MA) —ideal for traders who want disciplined, rules-based entries/exits. ️ Key Features RSI + MA signals for more assertive entries Risk/Reward 1:2 by default Automatic Trailing Stop to lock profits Light martingale (max. 2 steps) for controlled recovery Daily profit target : closes all orders once the t
GoldProTrade
Hoang The Hung
Experts
GoldProTrade EA   it is a fully automated “Trend” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “ Trend ” currency pairs: Only XAUUSD. The system uses the main trend Timeframe: H1 Base currency pairs:  Only XAUUSD. Importance notes: Kpips=10 or 100. If price gold 1xxx,xxx then Kpips=100 else price gold 1xxx,xx then Kpips=10. For example gold is 1723.01 then kpips=10 After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages,  i will add you to a private group, send you set
No Loss EA Capture Fx
Nikhil T K
Experts
No Loss EA for XAUUSD on M5 This Expert Advisor trades XAUUSD on the M5 timeframe using a hedging strategy combined with a sideways market filter. It is optimized for Cent accounts and designed to help manage drawdown and protect account capital.Key FeaturesOptimized default settings for effective operation out of the boxBest suited for Cent accounts with a recommended minimum balance of 30,000 Cents (~$300)Implements a basket profit system that manages positions collectively for enhanced consi
Boxmaster RSIx2 MT4
Mikhail Mitin
Experts
Main: Not martingale, not a grid, working on all symbols; a good rational algorithm; Work of two indicators:  RSI (from older timeframe - it works as a signal filter) and RSI (from junior timeframe - it works as a signal) ; There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly optimized (the work is maximally accelerated). Current sets after optimization are in comments. MetaTrader 4:  https://www.m
Huracan Hedger EA
JANOSCH REICHERT
Experts
You can   get a Bonus: Get my Bolide EA for free, after rating the Huracan Hedger Huracan Hedger EA  is a fully automated Expert Advisor for smart Hedging/Grid   Trading. This System is designed very simple and it´s very easy to understand the EA, even for beginners . The EA is  focused on the AUDNZD Market- But can be Optimized for every Currency Pair, Index, Stock etc. It is a system designed to restore unprofitable positions, with the integrated Martingale function , if the trade does not
EA Diamond Version 3
Tran Thanh Khoi
Experts
Diamond EA ver 3.0 Hi All Trader on MQL Market This EA using  only TimeFrame M30 ,the Indicator Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and compact some anorther indicator , example : MA and SAR to confirm point of the Order. In the setup and starting the EA, The settings should be left as default as the image describes Recommed Initial Deposit :  50 USD with starting 0.01 lots.   500 USD with starting 0.1 lots and " Enable Autolots "  can make up to  more than 4000 USD profit in 3 years. Pairs   :  EUR/USD , USD/JP
Bollinger Ultimate
Augusto Martins Lopes
Experts
Transform Your Trading with the Ultimate Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor! Are you tired of trading strategies that don't deliver consistent results? Introducing the   Ultimate Bollinger Bands Expert Advisor   – the ultimate tool for traders looking to maximize profits and minimize risks. Key Features: Accurate Signals:   Utilizes the renowned Bollinger Bands strategy to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Intelligent Risk Management:   Protect your capital with advanced risk manageme
Fx4lights
Vladimir Deryagin
Experts
The Expert Advisor consists of four popular indicators: MovingAverage Stochastic MACD ZigZag It is possible to use all four indicators both together, and individually, selecting the necessary combination. Basic settings of the Expert Advisor Magic - order magic number Volume - volume for opened trades Slippage - price slippage when opening orders. StopLoss - close orders after reaching a certain loss in points, TakeProfit - desired profit in points. TrailingStop - move StopLoss to order's openi
MoMo Trade MT4
Dmitry Homenkov
Experts
MoMo Trade MT4 (MT5 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/59093 )   - trading system based on one of the momentum strategies. It uses simple and reliable tools like MACD and EMA to find entry points. The trading strategy looks for reversal patterns after trend area. The EA has implemented to work on M5 timeframe and focuses on short-term profit targets. But it also can be used on any timeframe. Volume calculation The volume amount is fixed ( Fixed volume ) or calculated based on risk pe
Great Hunter
Pavel Malyshko
Experts
Авторская стратегия демонстрирующая хорошие результаты на валютной паре eurchf m15. Советник в своей работе ищет наиболее вероятные точки разворота на графике и если сигнал подтверждается открывает сделку. Советник работает круглосуточно, что делает его универсальным вне зависимости от времени на рынке, что также отличает его от большинства советников торгующих в строго ограниченное время. По мере роста спроса на советник и увеличения хороших отзывов, цена на него будет расти. Поспешите при
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
CCI Multi Currency EA MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
CCI Multi-Currency EA MT4 implements a robust Commodity Channel Index strategies that has been extensively back-tested across multiple currency pairs and timeframes.   The EA offers comprehensive trading capabilities including grid recovery, hedging options, and martingale strategies (configurable, not enabled by default). It features precise entry methods (breakouts, reversals, trend-following) and flexible exit rules (indicator-based, time-based, or profit-based), along with advanced function
Aeronic
Vratislav Tukal
Experts
This robot is based on Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator,CCI and RSI indicator. When the Bollinger Bands is in the right level (upper band for Sell signal or lower band for Buy signal), Stochastic Oscillator,CCI and RSI are in the right level, order is open. If the trend is not correct, system open other orders at specified distance. T‌he EA trade on any symbol, on any timeframe (recommended optimization for specific timeframe). Minimum recommended deposit is 1000$ with 0.01 Lot for 7 major
The Last Fractals MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Last Fractals , is a trading system that uses fractals to determine market corrections. The Last Fractals, is a system that detects an entry point and initiates an operational algorithm. This algorithm is different if the input is correct or wrong. From the inputs you can control the initial loting of the algorithm, if the trade goes against you the lotage is maintained, but if it goes in your favor the lotage is increased to improve your profit. You can download the demo and test it you
Buyers of this product also purchase
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.48 (25)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (29)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.93 (44)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1063)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (32)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for 3 major currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD. Signals :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2267359?source=Site+Profile+Seller Only 1 Copy Left Out of 10 at this price Next Price: $599.99 Available for MT4 and MT5 MT5 Not Grid, Not Martingale, Not AI, Not Neural Network, Not Arbitrage. Every trade has a hard-set Stop Loss (SL). SL is different for each currency pair. Each trade is monitored and profit is locked using Trailing
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 99 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculation
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
1 (1)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader  combines a breakout and a trend-following strategy with a maximum of two trades per day. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my   blog here .  Be careful of
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4   – Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Using Artificial Intelligence Cherma MT4 is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe. It relies entirely on artificial intelligence to analyze the market and identify precise entry and exit points. This expert advisor is built for traders seeking a fast and efficient scalping strategy, executing dozens of trades daily based on real-time AI-generated signals and intel
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
1 copy left for  $199 Next price  -->  $249 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position ma
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL BLOG-1 Welcome to Gold Trend Scalping LAUNCH PROMO:  The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases (9/10) Final price: $1999.99 Details about params Gold Trend Scalping is the first EA I designed specifically for gold.  The EA uses a following trend trading strategy based on larger time frames.  It employs a super trend to detect the main trend of the larger time frame and then opens trades on smaller time frames.  The EA always uses a fixed stop loss for each trade, set
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to the world of innovative and efficient gold trading with GoldPro - an advanced trading robot specifically designed to help you achieve success in the Gold market. The advisor uses the averaging technique, you should perceive this not as good or bad, but as an approach that works in the market, discarding the unipolar belief that one method is good and the other is bad, it exists and can be successfully applied, this is a fact. Reliability and Experience: GoldPro is the result of car
Ryukai Scalper
Louai Habiche
2 (1)
Experts
Ryukai Scalper Ryukai Scalper is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe.It uses a refined scalping algorithm that combines price action and volatility filters to identify short-term trading opportunities in the Gold market. - Main Features Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Scalping logic based on price movement and volatility. Automatic risk management with adjustable lot size. Works in both trending and ranging conditions. Suitable for
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
BB Scalping
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Experts
BB Scalping expert is my latest powerful breakout/scalping and non-martingale masterpiece trading gold with precision!  This system trades breakouts using the bollinger band and zig-zag indicator in combination.  Multiple pending orders are placed at the high and low of the bollinger bands, when it triggers there is a trailing stop following the breakout price until the orders get stopped out.  The EA uses the zigzag indicator for dynamic stop loss to protect your account and manage the risk pr
Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4 (5)
Experts
Universal trading adviser on custom indicators for MetaTrader 4. Builder strategy. Write the name of your indicator with Arrow and signal buffers, and our EA xCustomEA trades on these signals. You can also use many of our built-in functions. Version for MetaTrader 4:  The xCustomEA  version  for MetaTrader 5 terminal The functionality of the universal trading adviser The xCustomEA exactly duplicates all the parameters of our advisor  The X  except one: The xCustomEA  works on a custom indicator
Pin Bar EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (6)
Experts
PINBAR DESCRIPTION: The Pin Bar EA employs a multi-strategy approach that combines pin bar trading with trend-following and mean-reversion techniques.   A pin bar is a type of candlestick that signals a sharp reversal and rejection of price.  It is defined by a long tail which is called the “shadow” or “wick”.  The tail of the pin bar shows the area of price that was rejected and the implication Is that the price will continue to move opposite to the direction the tail points.  A bearish pin ba
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
More from author
Sterling Blaster
Abbas Syed
Indicators
Introducing Sterling Blaster V1.0: Specifically engineered for the unique nature of GBPUSD, delivering a remarkable around 99% success rate and an excellent way to achieve prop firm challenges. USE 5MIN TIMEFRAME Sterling Blaster Features: Optimal for GBPUSD : Tailored to deliver outstanding performance on GBPUSD. Exceptional Success Rate : Achieves a remarkable around 99% success rate based on extensive backtesting. Thoroughly Backtested : Verified through years of historical data. Risk Managem
Sterling Wizard MT5
Abbas Syed
Experts
Sterling Wizard MT5 Expert Advisor The   Sterling Wizard MT5   is a highly advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading GBPUSD (British Pound/US Dollar) pair. Developed with years of rigorous backtesting and live testing across various market conditions, this EA offers a blend of intelligent trading strategies, risk management features, and user-customizable settings, making it ideal for both novice and professional traders. Key Features: Customizable Risk Management : Choose
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review