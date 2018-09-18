Universal Separate Window

The indicator Universal Separate Window works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn.
This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window.
All indicators of the series Universal:


Main windowSeparate window
Free
MT4 Universal Main Window Free
MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5
MT4 Universal Separate Window Free
MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5
Full
MT4 Universal Main Window
MT5 Universal Main Window MT5
MT4 Universal Separate Window
MT5 Universal Separate Window MT5

Input parameters

Название Описание
Expression1 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in subsequent expressions and in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression1. Optional parameter.
Expression2 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in subsequent expressions and in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression2. Optional parameter.
Expression3 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in subsequent expressions and in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression3. Optional parameter.
Expression4 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in subsequent expressions and in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression4. Optional parameter.
Expression5 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in the following expression and in the main formula with the name of the Expression5 parameter. Optional parameter.
Expression6 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression6. Optional parameter.
Line Function = The field in which you want to enter your formula. Required parameter.
Line Label The name that will be displayed in the "Data Window". Optional parameter.
Draw count bars The number of bars for which the indicator will be calculated. A zero or a negative value means the whole chart.
Digits The number of decimal places for the indicator values. A negative value indicates the accuracy of the values of the current chart.
Draw Type Select the style of drawing the indicator: line, line segments or arrows.
Arrow Code The arrow code for the corresponding drawing style.
Shift Shift of the indicator line relative to the chart.
In contrast to the names of functions in the wildcard names Expression1 - Expression6, the character case is not allowed to change.

Features

The indicator checks the correctness of the entered formula and the number of arguments in the functions. If an error is found in the formula, the corresponding entry appears in the Expert Log, and the initialization fails.

If an arithmetic error occurs during the calculation (division by zero, the square root of the negative number), or an attempt is made to query price data or standard indicators outside the graph, or incorrect arguments are entered in the function of querying the value of the standard indicator, then the indicator shows a missing value at this point.

The character register in the function names does not matter. The number of spaces in the formula does not matter.

The integer and fractional parts in numbers are separated by a period, the function arguments are separated by commas.

Rules for writing formulas

The following arithmetic operations are supported:
Notation Description
+ Addition
- Subtraction
* Multiplication
/ Division
^ Exponentiation
Comparison operations:
Notation Description
< Less
> More
= Equally
<= Less or equal
>= More or equal
<> Not equal

Only parentheses are supported.

Differences from the free version

The difference of this indicator from the free version is the support of comparison operations and logical functions IF, AND, OR and NOT, which turns it into a powerful universal tool that can realize almost any idea of the user.

Functions

Description of functions

Ranges

Example of formula

Expression1 =
or ( close(0) >= high(1) , close(0) >= high(2) )
Expression2 =
or ( close(0) <= low(1) , close(0) <= low(2) )
Expression3 =
if ( Expression2, -1, 0 )
Expression4 =

Expression5 =

Expression6 =

Line Function =
if ( Expression1, 1, Expression3 )

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