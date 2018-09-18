Universal Main Window MT5

The indicator Universal Main Window MT5 works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn.
This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window.
All indicators of the series Universal:


Main windowSeparate window
Free
MT4 Universal Main Window Free
MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5
MT4 Universal Separate Window Free
MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5
Full
MT4 Universal Main Window
MT5 Universal Main Window MT5
MT4 Universal Separate Window
MT5 Universal Separate Window MT5

Input parameters

Название Описание
Expression1 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in subsequent expressions and in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression1. Optional parameter.
Expression2 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in subsequent expressions and in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression2. Optional parameter.
Expression3 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in subsequent expressions and in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression3. Optional parameter.
Expression4 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in subsequent expressions and in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression4. Optional parameter.
Expression5 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in the following expression and in the main formula with the name of the Expression5 parameter. Optional parameter.
Expression6 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression6. Optional parameter.
Line Function = The field in which you want to enter your formula. Required parameter.
Line Label The name that will be displayed in the "Data Window". Optional parameter.
Draw count bars The number of bars for which the indicator will be calculated. A zero or a negative value means the whole chart.
Digits The number of decimal places for the indicator values. A negative value indicates the accuracy of the values of the current chart.
Draw Type Select the style of drawing the indicator: line, line segments or arrows.
Arrow Code The arrow code for the corresponding drawing style.
Shift Shift of the indicator line relative to the chart.
In contrast to the names of functions in the wildcard names Expression1 - Expression6, the character case is not allowed to change.

Features

The indicator checks the correctness of the entered formula and the number of arguments in the functions. If an error is found in the formula, the corresponding entry appears in the Expert Log, and the initialization fails.

If an arithmetic error occurs during the calculation (division by zero, the square root of the negative number), or an attempt is made to query price data or standard indicators outside the graph, or incorrect arguments are entered in the function of querying the value of the standard indicator, then the indicator shows a missing value at this point.

The character register in the function names does not matter. The number of spaces in the formula does not matter.

The integer and fractional parts in numbers are separated by a period, the function arguments are separated by commas.

Rules for writing formulas

The following arithmetic operations are supported:
Notation Description
+ Addition
- Subtraction
* Multiplication
/ Division
^ Exponentiation
Comparison operations:
Notation Description
< Less
> More
= Equally
<= Less or equal
>= More or equal
<> Not equal

Only parentheses are supported.

Differences from the free version

The difference of this indicator from the free version is the support of comparison operations and logical functions, which turns it into a powerful universal tool that can realize almost any idea of the user.

Functions

Description of functions

Ranges

Example

Expression1 =
and (high(0) > high(1), high(1) > high(2))
Expression2 =
and(low(0) < low(1), low(1) < low(2))
Expression3 =
average(high(0), low(0)
Expression4 =
if (Expression2, low(0), Expression3)
Expression5 =

Expression6 =

Line Function =
if (Expression1, high(0), Expression4))

Examples of problem solving



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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Mikhail Sergeev
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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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Xin You Lin
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The difference between the arithmetic and geometric means at the specified range. Since the greater is the difference between the values, the greater the resulting figure is, actually the indicator shows volatility fluctuations. The arithmetic mean of a certain number of values ​​is the sum of the values ​​divided by their number. The geometric mean is the root of the power of the number of values ​​extracted from the product of these values. If all values ​​are equal, the arithmetic mean and th
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Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
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Not everyone can write an indicator. But anyone can have an idea. The indicator Universal Main Window Free , which takes as an input parameter the formula by which the indicator line will be drawn, will help to implement it. This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT
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Yurij Kozhevnikov
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Not everyone can write an indicator. But anyone can have an idea. The indicator Universal Separate Window Free , which takes as an input parameter the formula by which the indicator line will be drawn, will help to implement it. This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window
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Universal Main Window Free MT5
Yurij Kozhevnikov
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Not everyone can write an indicator. But anyone can have an idea. The indicator Universal Main Window Free MT5 , which takes as an input parameter the formula by which the indicator line will be drawn, will help to implement it. This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Fre
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Universal Separate Window Free MT5
Yurij Kozhevnikov
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Not everyone can write an indicator. But anyone can have an idea. The indicator Universal Separate Window Free MT5 , which takes as an input parameter the formula by which the indicator line will be drawn, will help to implement it. This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Wi
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Power Trend
Yurij Kozhevnikov
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Power Trend Paid - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has the following input parameters: Main Line - an optional function for drawing a line on the values used for indicator calculation (not available in the free version ). Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - an exten
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Yurij Kozhevnikov
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The difference between the arithmetic and geometric means at the specified range. Since the greater is the difference between the values, the greater the resulting figure is, actually the indicator shows volatility fluctuations. The arithmetic mean of a certain number of values ​​is the sum of the values ​​divided by their number. The geometric mean is the root of the power of the number of values ​​extracted from the product of these values. If all values ​​are equal, the arithmetic mean and th
Universal Main Window
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
The indicator Universal Main Window works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn. This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Full MT4 Universal Main Window MT5 Universal Main Window MT5 M
Universal Separate Window
Yurij Kozhevnikov
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The indicator Universal Separate Window works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn. This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Full MT4 Universal Main Window MT5 Universal Main Wind
Universal Separate Window MT5
Yurij Kozhevnikov
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The indicator Universal Separate Window MT5 works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn. This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Full MT4 Universal Main Window MT5 Universal Main
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