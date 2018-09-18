Universal Separate Window Free

Not everyone can write an indicator. But anyone can have an idea. The indicator Universal Separate Window Free, which takes as an input parameter the formula by which the indicator line will be drawn, will help to implement it. This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window.
All indicators of the series Universal:


Main windowSeparate window
Free
MT4 Universal Main Window Free
MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5
MT4 Universal Separate Window Free
MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5
Full
MT4 Universal Main Window
MT5 Universal Main Window MT5
MT4 Universal Separate Window
MT5 Universal Separate Window MT5

Input parameters

Название Описание
Expression1 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in subsequent expressions and in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression1. Optional parameter.
Expression2 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in subsequent expressions and in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression2. Optional parameter.
Expression3 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in subsequent expressions and in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression3. Optional parameter.
Expression4 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in subsequent expressions and in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression4. Optional parameter.
Expression5 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in the following expression and in the main formula with the name of the Expression5 parameter. Optional parameter.
Expression6 = A field in which you can enter part of the formula, replacing this part in the main formula with the name of the parameter Expression6. Optional parameter.
Line Function = The field in which you want to enter your formula. Required parameter.
Line Label The name that will be displayed in the "Data Window". Optional parameter.
Draw count bars The number of bars for which the indicator will be calculated. A zero or a negative value means the whole chart.
Digits The number of decimal places for the indicator values. A negative value indicates the accuracy of the values of the current chart.
Draw Type Select the style of drawing the indicator: line, line segments or arrows.
Arrow Code The arrow code for the corresponding drawing style.
Shift Shift of the indicator line relative to the chart.
In contrast to the names of functions in the wildcard names Expression1 - Expression6, the character case is not allowed to change.

Features

The indicator checks the correctness of the entered formula and the number of arguments in the functions. If an error is found in the formula, the corresponding entry appears in the Expert Log, and the initialization fails.

If an arithmetic error occurs during the calculation (division by zero, the square root of the negative number), or an attempt is made to query price data or standard indicators outside the graph, or incorrect arguments are entered in the function of querying the value of the standard indicator, then the indicator shows a missing value at this point.

The character register in the function names does not matter. The number of spaces in the formula does not matter.

The integer and fractional parts in numbers are separated by a period, the function arguments are separated by commas.

Rules for writing formulas

The following arithmetic operations are supported:
Notation Description
+ Addition
- Subtraction
* Multiplication
/ Division
^ Exponentiation

Only parentheses are supported.

Differences from the full version

The difference between this indicator and the full version is the absence of comparison operations and logical functions.

Functions

The length limit of the description does not allow you to provide detailed documentation here, so a detailed description of the supported functions is rendered on a separate page.

Ranges

An example of formula

Expression1 =
100 * rsi(14, 0, 0)
Expression2 =
max(rsi(14, 0, 0), rsi(14, 0, 1), rsi(14, 0, 2))
Expression3 =

Expression4 =

Expression5 =

Expression6 =

Line Function =
Expression1 / Expression2

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Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
The difference between the arithmetic and geometric means at the specified range. Since the greater is the difference between the values, the greater the resulting figure is, actually the indicator shows volatility fluctuations. The arithmetic mean of a certain number of values ​​is the sum of the values ​​divided by their number. The geometric mean is the root of the power of the number of values ​​extracted from the product of these values. If all values ​​are equal, the arithmetic mean and th
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Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
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Indicators
Not everyone can write an indicator. But anyone can have an idea. The indicator Universal Main Window Free , which takes as an input parameter the formula by which the indicator line will be drawn, will help to implement it. This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT
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Universal Main Window Free MT5
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
Not everyone can write an indicator. But anyone can have an idea. The indicator Universal Main Window Free MT5 , which takes as an input parameter the formula by which the indicator line will be drawn, will help to implement it. This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Fre
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Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
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Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
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Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
The difference between the arithmetic and geometric means at the specified range. Since the greater is the difference between the values, the greater the resulting figure is, actually the indicator shows volatility fluctuations. The arithmetic mean of a certain number of values ​​is the sum of the values ​​divided by their number. The geometric mean is the root of the power of the number of values ​​extracted from the product of these values. If all values ​​are equal, the arithmetic mean and th
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Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
The indicator Universal Main Window works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn. This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Full MT4 Universal Main Window MT5 Universal Main Window MT5 M
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Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
The indicator Universal Separate Window works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn. This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Full MT4 Universal Main Window MT5 Universal Main Wind
Universal Main Window MT5
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
The indicator Universal Main Window MT5 works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn. This indicator is intended for use in the main chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Full MT4 Universal Main Window MT5 Universal Main Window M
Universal Separate Window MT5
Yurij Kozhevnikov
Indicators
The indicator Universal Separate Window MT5 works according to your rules. It is sufficient to introduce a formula, along which the line of the indicator will be drawn. This indicator is intended for use in the separate chart window. All indicators of the series Universal : Main window Separate window Free MT4 Universal Main Window Free MT5 Universal Main Window Free MT5 MT4 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Universal Separate Window Free MT5 Full MT4 Universal Main Window MT5 Universal Main
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