Setup da Onda

Buy and sell signals based on the Wave Setup strategy for entering a trade on the pullback after a reversal.

How does the indicator work?
The indicator activates the buy and sell signal when their respective conditions are met. 
For an uptrend, we need a reversal up on the EMA9 followed by prices above the ascending SMA21 making a pullback and a touch on it. 
For a downtrend, we need a reversal down on the EMA9 followed by prices below the descending SMA21 making a pullback and a touch on it.

How to use it?
Enter the trade with a buy stop order one tick above the high of the candle with the buy signal, placing the stop loss order one tick below the candle's low. When there's a sell signal instead, place a sell stop order one tick below the low of the candle with the sell signal, and a stop loss one tick above the candle's high.
If the entry stop order is not filled on the next candle but the 21 period SMA maintained its direction, the signal is still valid and the indicator will confirm it. One should then reposition the entry stop order one tick above the new high for buying and one tick below the new low for selling.
If the 21 period SMA turns, the entry signal is cancelled.
If filled, the suggested target is the entry bar's amplitude projected up for the buying trade and projected down for the selling trade.

Tips:
- The ideal pullback is made by same color strong bars.
- It is best if there is no pullback inside the pullback, a fast and directional movement.
- The signal is great when the bar that touches the SMA is a reversal one (hammer/shooting star) or immediatelly followed by a reversal pattern (engulfing pattern/dark cloud cover/piercing pattern).

Notice: the signal is shown during the candle's formation to prepare you for an operation. But consider it valid only after the candle has closed.

Features you can edit to your preference:
- Periods of the fast moving average
- Type of the fast moving average
- Type of price for the fast moving average
- Periods of the slow moving average
- Type of the slow moving average
- Type of price for the slow moving average
- Type of the Buy and Sell signal arrows, based on the Wingdings font
- Distance between the arrow signals and the candle's high/low
- Color and size of the Buy and Sell signal arrows
- Color, thickness and style of the fast moving average
- Color, thickness and style of the slow moving average

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trap Zone
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator serves as an alert for climax regions. How does it work? When the 20-period arithmetic moving average meets the 200-period arithmetic moving average, a conflict region forms with two major opposing forces fighting. This causes the price to show random peaks until a winner side is defined, which can be dangerous. Therefore, the indicator paints the region between the moving averages to alert you. How to use it? It can be used for specific volatility or support and resistance str
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Setup 91 Larry Williams
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategy 9.1 for trend reversals. How does it work? The indicator activates the buy and sell signal when a candle closes turning the 9 period EMA. How to use it? One way of using it, proposed by Larry Williams, is to enter a trade with a buy stop order one tick above the high of the candle with the buy signal, placing the stop loss order one tick below the candle's low. When there's a sell signal instead, place a sell s
Setup 92 Larry Williams
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategy Setup 9.2 for trend continuation. How does it work? The indicator activates the buy signal when a candle closes below the previous low while maintaining the 9 period EMA's upwards.  For a sell signal, we need a candle closing above the previous high while maintaining the 9 period EMA's downwards. How to use it? One way of using it, proposed by Larry Williams, is to enter a trade with a buy stop order one tick
Setup 93 Larry Williams
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategy 9.3 for trend continuation. Who is he? Larry Williams is an American stock and commodity trader, author of 11 books and creator of indicators such as the "Williams%R" and the "Ultimate Oscillator", with over 60 years of trading experience. Won the 1987 World Cup Championship of Futures Trading, turning $10,000 to over $1,100,000 in 12 months with real money. Ten years later, his daughter Michelle Williams won th
Setup 94 Larry Williams
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategy 9.4 for failed reversals and trend continuation. How does it work? For an uptrend, we need a candle turning the 9 period EMA down and closing below it, followed by a candle turning the 9 period EMA up and closing above it, with a low higher than the previous candle's low.  For a downtrend, we need a candle turning the 9 period EMA up and closing above it, followed by a candle turning the 9 period EMA down and cl
Setups 9 Larry Williams
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategies 9.1, 9.2, 9.3 and 9.4 for trend reversals and continuations. To understand the logic and how to trade the signals, please check: Setup 9.1:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/50986 Setup 9.2:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52268 Setup 9.3:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52269 Setup 9.4:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52273 Notices:  - This indicator displays a lot of signals. B
Setup PC
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on the Continuous Point Setup for trend continuation, popularized in Brazil by Stormer and Palex. How does it work? The indicator activates the buy signal when we have prices above the ascending 21-period Simple Moving Average (SMA21) followed by a pullback and a touch on it.  For a sell signal we need the prices below the descending SMA21 followed by a pullback and a touch on it. How to use it? One way of using it, as suggested by Stormer, is to enter the trade
Joe DiNapoli
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on Joe DiNapoli's shifted 3 period exponential moving average strategy for trend reversals. Who is he? Joe DiNapoli is a professional trader and author that has been involved in the markets for more than 38 years. He is also a registered Commodity Trading Advisor (C.T.A.) for over 15 years and has taught his techniques in the major financial capitals of Europe, Asia, South Africa, the Middle East, Russia and in the United States. How does the indicator work? The ind
HiLo Points
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
This Indicator is based on the high's moving average and the low's moving average for trend following and/or trailing stops. How does the indicator work? The indicator plots the uptrend dots until there is a close below the moving average of the lows. When this happens, a downtrend begins and is plotted until there is a close above the moving average of the highs. When this happens, another uptrend begins. And so it goes. How to use it? - Trend following: You can use it as buy signals when th
Setup DT Trap
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on the Day Trade Trap Strategy for failed breakouts, popularized in Brazil by Alexandre Wolwacz (STORMER). How does the indicator work? The indicator activates the buy and sell signal when their respective conditions are met.  For a buy signal, we need a bar making a low lower than the previous day low. On this moment, the signal is plotted with the secondary color. For a sell signal, we need a bar making a high higher than the previous day high. On this moment, the
Setup PFR
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on the Reversal Closing Price Setup for trend continuation, created by Stormer. How does it work? The indicator activates the buy signal when we have a low below the 2 previous lows and a close above the previous close. For a sell signal we need a high above the 2 previous highs and a close below the previous close. How to use it? One way of using it, as suggested by Stormer, is to enter the trade with a buy stop order one tick above the high of the candle with t
Setup Double 7s
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Entry and exit signals from the Double 7's Strategy by Larry Connors in his book "Short Term Trading Strategies That Work". Larry claims this strategy predicted the market's direction over 80% of the time since 1995. Picking up the gains and being exposed in the market less than 25% of the time. Good for swing trading on Daily charts of SPY, Nasdaq, China's FXI, Brazil's EWZ and the majority of the equity ETFs and World Indices. How does it work? The indicator activates the buy signal when we
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Setup IFR2
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Entry and exit signals from the IFR2 Strategy by Larry Connors in his book "Short Term Trading Strategies That Work". Larry claims this strategy correctly predicted the shortterm direction of the S&P 500 83.6% of the time from 1995 to 2007. How does it work? The indicator activates the buy signal when the price closes above the 200-day moving average and the 2-period IFR closes below 5. The sell signal is the opposite. How to use it? Enter the trade with a market order as soon as the candle
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