Setup 93 Larry Williams

Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategy 9.3 for trend continuation.

Who is he?
Larry Williams is an American stock and commodity trader, author of 11 books and creator of indicators such as the "Williams%R" and the "Ultimate Oscillator", with over 60 years of trading experience.
Won the 1987 World Cup Championship of Futures Trading, turning $10,000 to over $1,100,000 in 12 months with real money. Ten years later, his daughter Michelle Williams won the same competition.

How does the indicator work?
The indicator activates the buy and sell signal when their respective conditions are met. For an uptrend, we need two candles closing below the reference close while maintaining the 9 period EMA's upwards. For a downtrend, we need two candles closing above the reference close while maintaining the 9 period EMA's downwards.

How to use it?
One way of using it, proposed by Larry Williams, is to enter a trade with a buy stop order one tick above the high of the candle with the buy signal, placing the stop loss order one tick below the candle's low. When there's a sell signal instead, place a sell stop order one tick below the low of the candle with the sell signal, and a stop loss one tick above the candle's high.
If the entry stop order is not filled on the next candle but the 9 period EMA maintained its direction, the signal is still valid and the indicator will confirm it. One should then reposition the entry stop order one tick above the new high for buying and one tick below the new low for selling.
If the 9 period EMA turns, the entry signal is cancelled.
If filled, it is possible then to trail the stop loss order based on the 9 period EMA and exit the trade when it turns.

Tips:
Great for entering on a trend. You can avoid entering when a longer period moving average (e.g. 20) is in front of the movement or on an opposite direction.

Features you can edit to your preference:
- Distance between the arrow signals and the candle's high/low
- Type of the Buy and Sell signal arrows, based on the Wingdings font
- Color and size of the Buy and Sell signal arrows
- Color, thickness and style of the exponential moving average
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (11)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Trap Zone
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator serves as an alert for climax regions. How does it work? When the 20-period arithmetic moving average meets the 200-period arithmetic moving average, a conflict region forms with two major opposing forces fighting. This causes the price to show random peaks until a winner side is defined, which can be dangerous. Therefore, the indicator paints the region between the moving averages to alert you. How to use it? It can be used for specific volatility or support and resistance str
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Setup 91 Larry Williams
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategy 9.1 for trend reversals. How does it work? The indicator activates the buy and sell signal when a candle closes turning the 9 period EMA. How to use it? One way of using it, proposed by Larry Williams, is to enter a trade with a buy stop order one tick above the high of the candle with the buy signal, placing the stop loss order one tick below the candle's low. When there's a sell signal instead, place a sell s
Setup 92 Larry Williams
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategy Setup 9.2 for trend continuation. How does it work? The indicator activates the buy signal when a candle closes below the previous low while maintaining the 9 period EMA's upwards.  For a sell signal, we need a candle closing above the previous high while maintaining the 9 period EMA's downwards. How to use it? One way of using it, proposed by Larry Williams, is to enter a trade with a buy stop order one tick
Setup 94 Larry Williams
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategy 9.4 for failed reversals and trend continuation. How does it work? For an uptrend, we need a candle turning the 9 period EMA down and closing below it, followed by a candle turning the 9 period EMA up and closing above it, with a low higher than the previous candle's low.  For a downtrend, we need a candle turning the 9 period EMA up and closing above it, followed by a candle turning the 9 period EMA down and cl
Setups 9 Larry Williams
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategies 9.1, 9.2, 9.3 and 9.4 for trend reversals and continuations. To understand the logic and how to trade the signals, please check: Setup 9.1:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/50986 Setup 9.2:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52268 Setup 9.3:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52269 Setup 9.4:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/52273 Notices:  - This indicator displays a lot of signals. B
Setup PC
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on the Continuous Point Setup for trend continuation, popularized in Brazil by Stormer and Palex. How does it work? The indicator activates the buy signal when we have prices above the ascending 21-period Simple Moving Average (SMA21) followed by a pullback and a touch on it.  For a sell signal we need the prices below the descending SMA21 followed by a pullback and a touch on it. How to use it? One way of using it, as suggested by Stormer, is to enter the trade
Joe DiNapoli
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on Joe DiNapoli's shifted 3 period exponential moving average strategy for trend reversals. Who is he? Joe DiNapoli is a professional trader and author that has been involved in the markets for more than 38 years. He is also a registered Commodity Trading Advisor (C.T.A.) for over 15 years and has taught his techniques in the major financial capitals of Europe, Asia, South Africa, the Middle East, Russia and in the United States. How does the indicator work? The ind
HiLo Points
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
This Indicator is based on the high's moving average and the low's moving average for trend following and/or trailing stops. How does the indicator work? The indicator plots the uptrend dots until there is a close below the moving average of the lows. When this happens, a downtrend begins and is plotted until there is a close above the moving average of the highs. When this happens, another uptrend begins. And so it goes. How to use it? - Trend following: You can use it as buy signals when th
Setup da Onda
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on the Wave Setup strategy for entering a trade on the pullback after a reversal. How does the indicator work? The indicator activates the buy and sell signal when their respective conditions are met.  For an uptrend, we need a reversal up on the EMA9 followed by prices above the ascending SMA21 making a pullback and a touch on it.  For a downtrend, we need a reversal down on the EMA9 followed by prices below the descending SMA21 making a pullback and a touch on it.
Setup DT Trap
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on the Day Trade Trap Strategy for failed breakouts, popularized in Brazil by Alexandre Wolwacz (STORMER). How does the indicator work? The indicator activates the buy and sell signal when their respective conditions are met.  For a buy signal, we need a bar making a low lower than the previous day low. On this moment, the signal is plotted with the secondary color. For a sell signal, we need a bar making a high higher than the previous day high. On this moment, the
Setup PFR
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Buy and sell signals based on the Reversal Closing Price Setup for trend continuation, created by Stormer. How does it work? The indicator activates the buy signal when we have a low below the 2 previous lows and a close above the previous close. For a sell signal we need a high above the 2 previous highs and a close below the previous close. How to use it? One way of using it, as suggested by Stormer, is to enter the trade with a buy stop order one tick above the high of the candle with t
Setup Double 7s
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Entry and exit signals from the Double 7's Strategy by Larry Connors in his book "Short Term Trading Strategies That Work". Larry claims this strategy predicted the market's direction over 80% of the time since 1995. Picking up the gains and being exposed in the market less than 25% of the time. Good for swing trading on Daily charts of SPY, Nasdaq, China's FXI, Brazil's EWZ and the majority of the equity ETFs and World Indices. How does it work? The indicator activates the buy signal when we
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Setup IFR2
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
Indicators
Entry and exit signals from the IFR2 Strategy by Larry Connors in his book "Short Term Trading Strategies That Work". Larry claims this strategy correctly predicted the shortterm direction of the S&P 500 83.6% of the time from 1995 to 2007. How does it work? The indicator activates the buy signal when the price closes above the 200-day moving average and the 2-period IFR closes below 5. The sell signal is the opposite. How to use it? Enter the trade with a market order as soon as the candle
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