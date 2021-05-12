Setup 93 Larry Williams

Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategy 9.3 for trend continuation.





Who is he?

Larry Williams is an American stock and commodity trader, author of 11 books and creator of indicators such as the "Williams%R" and the "Ultimate Oscillator", with over 60 years of trading experience.

Won the 1987 World Cup Championship of Futures Trading, turning $10,000 to over $1,100,000 in 12 months with real money. Ten years later, his daughter Michelle Williams won the same competition.





How does the indicator work?

The indicator activates the buy and sell signal when their respective conditions are met. For an uptrend, we need two candles closing below the reference close while maintaining the 9 period EMA's upwards. For a downtrend, we need two candles closing above the reference close while maintaining the 9 period EMA's downwards.





How to use it?

One way of using it, proposed by Larry Williams, is to enter a trade with a buy stop order one tick above the high of the candle with the buy signal, placing the stop loss order one tick below the candle's low. When there's a sell signal instead, place a sell stop order one tick below the low of the candle with the sell signal, and a stop loss one tick above the candle's high.

If the entry stop order is not filled on the next candle but the 9 period EMA maintained its direction, the signal is still valid and the indicator will confirm it. One should then reposition the entry stop order one tick above the new high for buying and one tick below the new low for selling.

If the 9 period EMA turns, the entry signal is cancelled.

If filled, it is possible then to trail the stop loss order based on the 9 period EMA and exit the trade when it turns.





Tips:

Great for entering on a trend. You can avoid entering when a longer period moving average (e.g. 20) is in front of the movement or on an opposite direction.





Features you can edit to your preference:

- Distance between the arrow signals and the candle's high/low

- Type of the Buy and Sell signal arrows, based on the Wingdings font

- Color and size of the Buy and Sell signal arrows

- Color, thickness and style of the exponential moving average