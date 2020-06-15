Setup 91 Larry Williams
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 May 2021
- Activations: 5
Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategy 9.1 for trend reversals.
How does it work?
How to use it?
Tip:
Great for early entries on big reversals. Just be careful with it inside narrow sideways ranges.
Advantages:
- Filters automatically non-valid signals such as 9.4 or consolidating prices when the moving average loses its trend tracking effect.
- Repeats entry signals while they remain valid.
- Allows different colors for activated signals, so you can visually analyze the strategy on past prices.
- Lets you change the type of arrow so you don't confuse with other indicators already in use.
- Can ring an alarm to draw your attention when there's an entry signal.
- Can pop an alert on the platform to inform you when there's an entry signal.
- Can send a push notification on your smartphone when there's an entry signal.
Features you can edit to your preference:
- Distance between the arrow signals and the candle's high/low
- Type of the Buy and Sell signal arrows, based on the Wingdings font
- Color and size of the Buy and Sell signal arrows
- Color, thickness and style of the exponential moving average
- Enable push notifications
- Enable pop-up alerts
- Enable sound alarms
- Sound of the alarm
Who is the creator?
Won the 1987 World Cup Championship of Futures Trading, turning $10,000 to over $1,100,000 in 12 months with real money. Ten years later, his daughter Michelle Williams won the same competition.
Keywords: Setup 9.1, Setup Larry Williams, Palex, MOL, Lorenz, Ogro, RM.
Die Signale sind sehr genau. Der Service war sehr gut, mit diesem Indikator kann man sehr gut arbeiten und Geld verdienen.