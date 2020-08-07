Setups 9 Larry Williams

Buy and sell signals based on Larry Williams's exponential moving average strategies 9.1, 9.2, 9.3 and 9.4 for trend reversals and continuations.





To understand the logic and how to trade the signals, please check:





Notices:

- This indicator displays a lot of signals. Be sure you understand what they mean.

- The signal is shown during the candle's formation to prepare you for an operation. But the signal is valid only after the candle has closed.

- When the Setups 9.2 and 9.3 are valid together, it is only shown the Setup 9.2 signal.





Features you can edit to your preference:

- What Setups to display. In case you want to hide any of them, just change the color to None.

- Distance between the arrow signals and the candle's high/low

- Color and size of the Buy and Sell signal arrows

- Color, thickness and style of the exponential moving average



