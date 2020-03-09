Galaxy Force Analyzer

Galaxy Force Analyzer - is an intelligent indicator for analyzing market volume and strength.

It combines data from indicators like Force, OBV, MFI, AD, and others with advanced algorithms for acceleration and filtering to show the energy of price movement

— the moment when a trend gains strength or begins to weaken.

The indicator doesn’t just display volume — it measures impulse power, acceleration, and the speed of pressure changes between buyers and sellers.

Signals:

Everything on the chart is clear and simple:

Blue arrows — beginning of upward movement (BUY)

Red arrows — beginning of downward movement (SELL)

Yellow bars — show the strength of the impulse

When the yellow histogram breaks through the dotted line, it signals a trend direction:

Below the dotted line — pay attention to red arrows (SELL)

Above the dotted line — pay attention to blue arrows (BUY)

Important Settings

MainSignalsOnly — enables the filter for strong signals.

true — shows only reliable signals.

MainFilterPower — sensitivity level (recommended 0.05–0.1).

The higher the value, the fewer weak or false signals are displayed.

