Janus Disaster Recovery MT5

NSP Panel Boris Sklyaruk 5 (1) Utilities

The trading panel is designed to limit the risks of working advisors on one account, it is also possible to limit the risks of manually opened transactions. The panel provides an opportunity for each advisor to select a part of the deposit in percentage or in the account currency that you can risk. When the specified values ​​are reached, the trading panel will close the positions of this EA or deals opened manually. You can set full account protection in percentage or account currency, under