Currency Strength And Weakness Alert

Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. 
This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD.


This Currency Strength Meter is supported many powerful features:

  1. Currency Strength Meter Dashboard (shows strength of currencies for any timeframe with sorting by name or value at one user-friendly dashboard);
  2. Allows to calculate average currency strength from specified timeframes;
  3. Searching tradable pairs by several algorithms (allows to find strong and weak currencies and show them at table as tradable pairs, you do not waste your time to do this calculation manually);
  4. Powerful notification manager:
    1. Notifications by crossing level (levels and timeframe is set by formula);
    2. Notifications by crossing lines (timeframe is set by formula);
    3. Notifications when new tradable pair is found (tradable pairs are found by formula);
  5. Many algorithms for calculation of strength of currencies (Moving Average, RSI, DeMarket, Momentum);
  6. Colouring of any object of Currency Strength Meter;
  7. History line (allows to get Currency Strength Meter value for particular time in history, it helps to backtest your trading strategy with using Currency Strength Meter);
  8. Moving average Exponential (allowed to smooth result with specific algorithms);
  9. Latency (allowed to calculate currency strength with specified interval, thus it takes less time for calculation);
  10. User-friendly interface;
  11. Timeframe settings, can use All timeframes

 


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Assistant Trade Pending Order MT4
Rachmat Hidayat
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Trade Assistant is a trading panel designed for manual trading. The panel allows you to calculate risk, manage positions using Limit orders, And other useful features. Key features of the panel It works with any trading instruments - currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies. Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as the distance in points. Setting and displaying the potential loss to profit ratio. The panel supports pending orders. Display on the chart the calculated position vol
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