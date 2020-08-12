Currency Strength And Weakness Alert

Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies.

This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD.







This Currency Strength Meter is supported many powerful features:

Currency Strength Meter Dashboard (shows strength of currencies for any timeframe with sorting by name or value at one user-friendly dashboard); Allows to calculate average currency strength from specified timeframes; Searching tradable pairs by several algorithms (allows to find strong and weak currencies and show them at table as tradable pairs, you do not waste your time to do this calculation manually); Powerful notification manager: Notifications by crossing level (levels and timeframe is set by formula); Notifications by crossing lines (timeframe is set by formula); Notifications when new tradable pair is found (tradable pairs are found by formula); Many algorithms for calculation of strength of currencies (Moving Average, RSI, DeMarket, Momentum); Colouring of any object of Currency Strength Meter; History line (allows to get Currency Strength Meter value for particular time in history, it helps to backtest your trading strategy with using Currency Strength Meter); Moving average Exponential (allowed to smooth result with specific algorithms); Latency (allowed to calculate currency strength with specified interval, thus it takes less time for calculation); User-friendly interface; Timeframe settings, can use All timeframes



