Mega Operations Script trading by hand

Multi operations script to operate manually. It is not a toy!
Warning: This script needs one to two months of utilization to achieve a proficient usage level and knowing all functions and market situations where it can be used.

THIS IS A TOOL FOR PROFESSIONALS & EXPERIENCED TRADERS!
You can save thousands of configurations to make thousands operations beyond your imagination.

Steps buy to protect steps sell, chains of take profits and stop losses, protected, martingale, progressive, inverted, above, below, buys, sells for the two sides, both sides... You can program many strategies for many situations, with progressive and protected lot management and grid/steps management. This is a must have!

List of operations:

ON ORDERS (one operation per each time)

Direct
Close all orders and only in profit;

Main Switch's
Above, Below, Buy, Sell;

Close all:
orders in profit;
all orders;
open orders or pending orders above or below the point on script drop;

Move all:
TP orders above or below to a point on script drop;
TP on all open orders;
Open TP on all pending orders;
SL orders above or below to a point on script drop;
Change all:
TP on open orders;
TP new distance in points X;
TP on pending orders;
TP new distance in points X;
SL on open orders;
SL on pending orders;
SL on pending orders;
SL on open orders.
Close all:
TP on open orders;
TP open orders above or below the point on script drop;
TP on pending orders;
Open all:
TP on open orders;
TP on pending orders;
SL on open orders;
SL on pending orders;

OPEN A GRID OF PENDING ORDERS (all operations at the same time)

NUMBER OF STEPS
Switch to START grill;
Quantity of Steps for Buy;
Switch to START grill;
Quantity of Steps for Sell;

START POINTS
Start the Steps for Buy at X;
Start the Steps for Sell at X;

STEPS SEPARATION POINTS
Buy separation distance steps X;
Multiplier Buy (increase or decrease) X;
Sell separation distance steps X;
Multiplier Sell (increase or decrease) X;

LOTS
Initial lot Buy;
1 - Multiplier Buy (increase or decrease);
2 - Multiplier+(Adder (Last step+initial lot(1,2,3,4...));
Initial lot Sell;
1 - Multiplier Buy (increase or decrease);
2 - Multiplier+(Adder (Last step+initial lot (1,2,3,4...));

TAKE PROFIT
TP distance for buy X points;
Multiplier distance buy (increase or decrease) X;
Start SLs at step 1;
TP distance for sell X points;
Multiplier distance sell (increase or decrease) X;
Start TPs at step 1;

STOP LOSS
SL distance Buy X;
Multiplier distance for Buy (increase or decrease) X;
Start puting SLs at step X;
SL distance Sell X;
Multiplier distance for Sell (increase or decrease) X;
Start puting SLs at step X;

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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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