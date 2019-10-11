Overview

No Nonsense ATR is a tool designed to help the No Nonsense Forex Traders backtest strategies and trading in real time.



The indicator calculates the value of the Stop Loss and the Take Profit (SL/TP) based on the ATR (Average True Range) allowing to verify the historical data in a simple and practical way, showing not only the SL/TP values but also the place where they would be and if it was a gain or loss. The No Nonsense ATR also calculates the trading volume required for each trade according to the desired risk, using the SL and the account currency for the calculation thus giving a more accurate value.

Help: https://nnfxalgotester.com/help/no-nonsense-atr/





Contact me by email: support@nnfxalgotester.com or in the NNFX Algo Tester Discord (English ou em Português)

Thank you VP for everything. Check the No Nonsense Forex strategy at: nononsenseforex.com

Developed by Rui Silva (rpsreal), Portugal