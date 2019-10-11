No Nonsense ATR

4.47

Overview

No Nonsense ATR is a tool designed to help the No Nonsense Forex Traders backtest strategies and trading in real time.

The indicator calculates the value of the Stop Loss and the Take Profit (SL/TP) based on the ATR (Average True Range) allowing to verify the historical data in a simple and practical way, showing not only the SL/TP values but also the place where they would be and if it was a gain or loss. The No Nonsense ATR also calculates the trading volume required for each trade according to the desired risk, using the SL and the account currency for the calculation thus giving a more accurate value.

Help: https://nnfxalgotester.com/help/no-nonsense-atr/

Please feel free to comment, report issues, or contribute!

Contact me by email: support@nnfxalgotester.com or in the NNFX Algo Tester Discord (English ou em Português)

Thank you VP for everything. Check the No Nonsense Forex strategy at: nononsenseforex.com

Developed by Rui Silva (rpsreal), Portugal
Reviews 24
Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.30 05:30 
 

good.

coleflerch
16
coleflerch 2025.03.30 04:12 
 

Very helpful, makes back-testing quick as well as entering trades without wasting time on a calculator

Alexey Levashov
507
Alexey Levashov 2022.02.08 15:28 
 

very very good !!!

NNFX Algo Tester Lite
HYPANTHIUM, LDA
5 (3)
Utilities
The NNFX ALGO TESTER is an tool designed to help the NNFX (No Nonsense Forex) traders develop, improve and test algorithms in a simpler, faster and more accurate way. This software reduces backtesting time from serveral days to only a few minutes! Please download the Demo instead of this Lite version. You can sill use the Lite but this version is now discontinued and it has much less functionality than the full version. The NNFX algo Tester software is too big (in terms of complexity) to be avai
FREE
Reply to review