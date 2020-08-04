Currencies Strength Meters

Currencies Strength Meters

:::: It is programmed to work on any M5 Chat windows !!

Used to determine the Strongest currency pairs and the Weakest pairs

also detect the peak of deviation of currencies strength 

IT CAN BE USED FOR INDICES AND STOCKS TOO !!

Strategy one : It can be used in to BUY Strongest pair and SELL Weakest one

Strategy two: It can be used on Daily basis to Hedge BUY Strongest pair with high % (ex: +1%) and BUY Weakest one with % lower(ex: -0.7%) the same with SELL 

Strategy three: on 3days  or above calculation : you  can detect currencies strength lines crossing each other. 

IMPORTANT NOTE: This is a multi-currencies mql4 indicator : so it may not be back-tested in strategy tester module unless you have downloaded all selected currencies data history

can combine up to 20 currencies pair

You can click any symbol on graph to open its Graph for placing orders

Strength Calculation works:  from beginning start of a Day , 1 Day ,2 Day---> 1 week

It works on any M5 Chat windows 


Recommended products
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicators
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving you
Trend Duration Forecast MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trend Duration Forecast MT4   indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Uti
MACDivergence MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.29 (7)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (three methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and v
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
Indicators
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex   Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4. Ichimoku indicator is   one of the most powerful trend indicators . H TF means -   H igher TimeFrame. This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries. HTF Ichimoku  Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart. Up trend   - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) /  Down trend   - red line below blue one  (and both lines are below cloud). Open BUY
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Indicators
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
HTF Moving Averages Cross mk
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT4. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT4.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Lyne
Maksim Kalachev
Indicators
About the Lyne indicator Lyne is a Metatrader 4 (MT4) indicator, the essence of which is to transform the accumulated historical data. The Lyne indicator makes it possible to detect various features and patterns in price dynamics that are invisible to the naked eye. Based on this information, traders can anticipate further price movement and adjust their strategy accordingly. This indicator has proven itself in the scalping strategy. The indicator works without repainting.
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicators
The Wave Wold MT4 Forex indicator is designed to search for Wolf waves and display them in the current window of the trading terminal. An excellent indicator for traders who use Wolf waves in trading. Its application in trading strategies will significantly increase their efficiency and profitability. INFORMATION ABOUT THE INDICATOR Unlike other Wolf wave indicators, the Wave Wold MT4 forex indicator has a number of features that significantly increase its effectiveness: The first is the Ope
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
More from author
Trend and Reversal V1
Mohamed yehia Osman
Experts
Trend Follower and Reversal Trend handler * EA opens X Lot position (calculated according to Lot risk value) with trend with indicated TP if Trend reversal occurs * EA opens 5 X Lot (if input " Reversal Lot scaling" = 5     ) position with reversal trend with indicated TP and same SL for old trend position * Increasing LOT risk value + Increasing Reversal Lot scaling value = High Risk and High Profit and High DD * Decreasing LOT risk value + Decreasing Reversal Lot scaling = Low Risk and Low Pr
Trend Lines Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This Indicator provides Buy/Sell Signal based on calculations on Higher frame (Trend) and Lower frame(Entry signals) * You should select the higher and lower frame for indicator calculations * You select the Trend line colors as you prefer * Enable or disable Alerts! Trend lines UP/Down are drawn when a trend is detected Wait for small arrows for entry : *Normally an UP arrow in an UP Trend is a BUY signal : ---you Close the BUY position IF a Reverse DOWN Trend signal appears Or when Up trend li
Master Hedging Indicator 2Symbols
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
HEDGING  MASTER line indicator    It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point (indicator hi
Wedge Breakage Signaling
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Automatic redrawing of Trend Supports and resistances levels and Possible Wedge pattern formation to indicate price breaking of Rising Wedge (signal SELL) or price breaking of falling Wedge (signal BUY) Very simple and smart indicator  ALERTS AND MOBILE NOTIFICATIONS availavle !!! you can edit the calculation bars of the bars count for formation of the trend lines and the initial shift from current price  Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse
Currencies Strength Meter and Deviation
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
:::: It is programmed to work on any M5 Chat windows !! Used to determine the Strongest currency pairs and the Weakest pairs also detect the peak of deviation of currencies strength  IT CAN BE USED FOR INDICES AND STOCKS TOO !! Strategy one : It can be used in to BUY Strongest pair and SELL Weakest one Strategy two: It can be used on Daily basis to Hedge BUY Strongest pair with high % (ex: +1%) and BUY Weakest one with % lower(ex: -0.7%) the same with SELL  Strategy three: on 3days  or above ca
Pivot Support Resistance Crossing Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Auto redrawn Pivot support resistance horizontal lines  with signal of Buy/Sell possibilities with SL level and with trend support resistance lines too used for all symbols and time frames  you can adjust inputs parameters (only 2) and test it on various symbols and time frames input number of bars for calculation and moving average for signal accuracy example : use it on M30 time frame with input 200 for bars count and 100 for MA
Price Predictor
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Price Predictor is an indicator that shows precise price reversals taking into account a higher time frame and a lower time frame candle patterns calculations it is great for scalping and swing trading  . Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals.  BIG Arrows indicates the trend - SMALL Arrows signal a trade (BUY/SELL)   - A Green BIG UP Arrow with a support green line indicates a Bull Market : wait for buy signal       - A Green SMALL Up Arrow after a BIG green arrow is
Elliot 1to5 pattern Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
A simple Approach to Elliot waves patterns Signal generated on trend continuation when breaking the "5" level or on corrective direction after 1-5 waves detected 1-5 labeled points arrows used for signal UP/DOWN direction Chaotic patterns in Blue are drawn all times until  a 1-5 Elliot wave pattern detected  1-5 Red pattern in Bull Market : UP arrow in BULL trend continuation OR DOWN arrow  as a reversal DOWN direction as pattern correction 1-5 Green pattern in Bear Market :DOWN arrow in BEAR tr
PowerMeter Currencies Table
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHIFT ON ALL TIME FRAMES FOR EACH CURRENCY PAIR TO CONCLUDE ITS TREND AND ITS POWER YOU HAVE IT ALL IN ONE TABLE , 20 CURRENCY PAIR WITH 5 TIME FRAMES ALSO , COMPARE BETWEEN CURRENCIES STRENGTH AND ALERTS THE STRONGER /WEAKER PAIR BASED ON 5 TIMEFRAMES CALCULATIONS The Power meter currencies table is a very helpful tool to indicate the TREND strength of up to 20 currencies pairs  using 5 time frames M5 M30 H1 H4 and D1 ( latest version You SELECT you own 5 timeframes from M1 t
Support Resistance Crossing Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Auto redrawn Pivot support resistance horizontal lines  with signal of Buy/Sell possibilities with SL level and with trend support resistance lines too used for all symbols and time frames  you can adjust inputs parameters (only 2) and test it on various symbols and time frames input number of bars for calculation and moving average for signal accuracy example : use it on M30 time frame with input 200 for bars count and 100 for MA
Signal Wedge and Butterfly
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Smart and simple Indicator based on wolves waves reversal pattern also near to falling and rising wedge and butterfly patterns with Stoploss and entry signal preferred time frame M30 : with parameters bars count used for calculation = 200 and moving average for accuracy = 100; you can try it for other higher or lower parameters and try your own set of inputs higher timeframe = lower input !!! important note ::: Indicator don't back draw when first installed on Chart  once installed wait for new
Moving Trend Lines
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Simple moving trend lines with support and resistance moving levels  used on any time frame on any symbols input: # of bars for trend lines (10-20- 50-100-200----) as per your time frame and your strategy  and     moving period ( 10-20 -50-100-200----) as per your time frame and your strategy Direction Arrows : UP and DOWN are drawn when breaking the trend lines ALerts available at Arrows appearance...  
Buy Sell Zones
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Simple indicator for BUY / Sell Zones moving Buy and Sell zones : Closest zone is wide and clear : Red for Sell zone , Green for Buy zone >>> old far zones are in bold lines :::BUY Zones (GREEN) appear only in UP Trend and disappear in DOWN Trend :::SELL Zones (RED) appear only in DOWN Trend and disappear in UP Trend input parameters ::: index bars : bars range for zone calculation levels : number of zones  Up move/Down move arrows mail and message Alerts !! used on any symbol used on any timefr
Crazy Dancing Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Crazy Dancing moving RES/SUP Levels Automatic redrawing of moving Supports and resistances levels  to indicate price breaking supports (signal SELL)  or breaking resistance levels (signal BUY) Very simple appearing indicator but very clever and smart too !!!! Main Inputs: # of bars for the support and resistances levels + the initial shift from start + moving average for filter signaling Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse higher values for
Simple Elliot Continuation or Reversal
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi Strategies Single Combined
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2- Support resistance break signal 3- Elliot wave continuation /reversal signal 4- Advanced Moving averages 5- Tren
Smooth Deviation Line 2 Symbols
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
SMOOTH DEVIATION line indicator for 2 symbols   It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point
Moving Support Resistance Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Simple 3 Moving  supports and resistance levels (Your Review /comment and feedback is important  !! Thanks) Signal UP and Down possibilities created on crossing the multi supports/resistance levels supports all time frames Adjusted inputs for area covered for generating the levels and the shifts needed to cover 3 areas supports /resistances levels for example you may use main parameters in M30 time frames: extern int ShiftFromStart=20;  extern int barsCount=20; extern int sequenceShifts=50;  in
Currencies Strongest Weakest
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
SMOOTH STRENGTH METER INDICATOR (SMOOTH LINE) it draws Currencies TREND Volatility Power / Strength lines : -       Detects the 2 highly TRENDED Volatile pairs  ( will be the Bold Lines ) - A very Helpful Indicator - It draws smooth lines for up to 20 currencies pairs representing Volatility  strength and power - First it indicates the most powerful trended direction pairs : Strongest / Weaker -       MAIN FUNCTION  :it gives indication of the       UP trend most Volatile Line  and the      DOWN
Trend Whale
Mohamed yehia Osman
Experts
Smart EA based on Trend and Support Resistance Levels with SL results given on EURUSD  H1 for last 10 months IF AUTOLOT enabled: **if LotRisk =1- 3 ---- Profit up to 50%  DD up to 17% **if LotRisk > 5 /10 /20 --- HIGH RISK --- HIGH Profit up to 1600 % or More but High DD up to 40% tested also on other symbols GBPUSD with positive results *** used parameters on H1 timeframe  bars 25  shift 4 ma index 0.85 for lower time frames Inputs will me doubled or tripled ...  for higher time frames inputs
Trend Balance Bar
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Trend Bar Balance Indicator Simple indicator based on trend detection and support resistance breakage  It detects the major trend and the minor support and resistance levels *** a signal for UP /BUY is detected and alerted in a BULL trend and a resistance level break *** a signal for DOWN /SELL is detected and alerted  in a Bear trend and a support level break THE POWER OF THIS INDICATOR I USE IT WHEN YOU COMBINE ITS DAILY SIGNALS FROM DIFFERENT CHART SYMBOLS AT SAME TIME AND CLOSE ALL ORDERS BY
PowerMeter Currencies Table1
Mohamed yehia Osman
5 (1)
Indicators
SYMBOL POWER based on inputted 5 time frames and Compared to 20 Other Symbols !! Great Indicator YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHIFT ON ALL TIME FRAMES FOR EACH CURRENCY PAIR TO CONCLUDE ITS TREND AND ITS POWER YOU HAVE IT ALL IN ONE TABLE , 20 CURRENCY PAIR WITH 5 TIME FRAMES ALSO , COMPARE BETWEEN CURRENCIES STRENGTH AND ALERTS THE STRONGER /WEAKER PAIR BASED ON 5 TIMEFRAMES CALCULATIONS ALEERTS enable /disable using 5 time frames M5 M30 H1 H4 and D1   ( latest version You SELECT you own 5 timeframes from
Simple Wedge Breakage Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Automatic redrawing of Trend Supports and resistances levels and Possible Wedge pattern formation to indicate price breaking of Rising Wedge (signal SELL) or price breaking of falling Wedge (signal BUY) Very simple and smart indicator  ALERTS AND MOBILE NOTIFICATIONS availavle !!! you can edit the calculation bars of the bars count for formation of the trend lines and the initial shift from current price  Smaller values for bars /shift inputs when using Higher Time frames (D1-H4) and the reverse
Multi Strategies Combined Signal All in One
Mohamed yehia Osman
3 (2)
Indicators
Multi Strategies Single Combined   Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL inputs and Strategies selection From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2- Support resistance break signal 3- Elliot wave
Buy Sell Zones1
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Buy Sell Zones   Simple indicator for BUY / Sell Zones moving Buy and Sell zones : Closest zone is wide and clear : Red for Sell zone , Green for Buy zone >>> old far zones are in bold lines :::BUY Zones (GREEN) appear only in UP Trend and disappear in DOWN Trend :::SELL Zones (RED) appear only in DOWN Trend and disappear in UP Trend input parameters ::: index bars : bars range for zone calculation levels : number of zones  Up move/Down move arrows mail and message Alerts !! used on any symbol u
Trend Lines Signals1
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Trend Lines Signal   This Indicator provides Buy/Sell Signal based on calculations on Higher frame (Trend) and Lower frame(Entry signals) * You should select the higher and lower frame for indicator calculations * You select the Trend line colors as you prefer * Enable or disable Alerts! Trend lines UP/Down are drawn when a trend is detected Wait for small arrows for entry : *Normally an UP arrow in an UP Trend is a BUY signal : ---you Close the BUY position IF a Reverse DOWN Trend signal appear
Multi Strategist Select Signal
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Multi Strategies Combined Signal All in One   Multi Strategies Single Combined   Select from up to 6 Strategies solo or Combine different strategies for signal generation  (Combining more than 2 strategies may LIMIT a lot the number of signals)! ALL inputs and Strategies selection From Chart !!! Also Inputs editing from Chart !!! Push your strategy bottom (one strategy) OR Combine signal from as may strategies (up to 6) : Selected and enabled strategies will be in GREEN !!! 1- BUY SELL areas 2-
PowerMeter Currencies Table inChart
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
SYMBOL POWER based on inputted 5 time frames and Compared to 20 Other Symbols !! Great Indicator YOU DON'T HAVE TO SHIFT ON ALL TIME FRAMES FOR EACH CURRENCY PAIR TO CONCLUDE ITS TREND AND ITS POWER YOU HAVE IT ALL IN ONE TABLE , 20 CURRENCY PAIR WITH 5 TIME FRAMES ALSO , COMPARE BETWEEN CURRENCIES STRENGTH AND ALERTS THE STRONGER /WEAKER PAIR BASED ON 5 TIMEFRAMES CALCULATIONS ALEERTS enable /disable using 5 time frames M5 M30 H1 H4 and D1     ( latest version You SELECT you own 5 timeframes fr
Two Symbols Smooth Correlation Line
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO SYMBOLS CORRELATION  line indicator    It compares the power/strength lines of two user input symbols and create a SMOOTHED line that indicates the degree of deviation of the 2 symbols Strategy#1- FOLLOW THE INDICATOR THICK LINE when CROSSING O LEVEL DOWN --- TRADE ON INDICATOR THICK LINE (TREND FRIENDLY) !! Strategy#2- TRADE INDICATOR PEAKS (Follow indicator Reversal PEAKS Levels)!! you input - the index of calculation ( 10/20/30....)                 - the indicator Drawing start point (ind
Symbols Strength Meter Graph
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Symbols Strength meter Graph  :::: It is programmed to work on any M5 Chat windows !! Used to determine the Strongest currency pairs and the Weakest pairs also detect the peak of deviation of currencies strength  IT CAN BE USED FOR INDICES AND STOCKS TOO !! Strategy one : It can be used in to BUY Strongest pair and SELL Weakest one Strategy two: It can be used on Daily basis to Hedge BUY Strongest pair with high % (ex: +1%) and BUY Weakest one with % lower(ex: -0.7%) the same with SELL  Strateg
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review