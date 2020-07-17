POWR Profit Lines with Buy and Sell Alerts

You’re going to love this! We have coded in the ability for you to be alerted by email or SMS when the Green Buy Line crosses below the Red Stop-loss line signaling a sell. And to take it one step further to increase your profits, we coded in the ability for you to be notified with the Price crosses down below the Green Buy Line or below the Red Stop-loss Line to give you earlier exit opportunities.

HOW TO USE

1. Buy when the green buy line crosses above the blue trend line. You can also buy when the green buy line crosses above the red stop-loss line for more aggressive trading.

2. Sell when green buy line crosses below the red stop-loss line or when the price crosses below the red stop-loss line for a more conservative exit.

BONUS FEATURES

We have coded in the ability for you to receive email and SMS alerts to your phone when the Green Buy Line crosses above the Blue Trend Line notifying you to buy into a confirmed uptrend.

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Advanced Market Footprint Profiles is a specialized market analysis tool, representing a customized volume distribution profile enhanced with Delta and Bid/Ask profiles. The indicator builds fixed horizontal profiles (Fixed Range), displaying the distribution of Volume, Delta, and Bid/Ask at each price level with high precision. Unlike standard horizontal volume profiles, which only show overall volume distribution, this indicator combines Volume, Delta, and Bid/Ask within the selected range a
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POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
POWR Drop Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
Profits are on the way! This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the red Drop Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! When more than one "Drop Coming" signal appears on a bull run, that means the drop is getting closer. HOW TO USE 1. When the red "Drop Coming" arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what our traders do is open their chart and move the input n
POWR Long Short Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
Wouldn’t you love a heads up alert when the market is switching from bullish to bearish momentum? When the background turns green, there is your signal to place a long trade to increase your profitability. Also, when the background turns red, guess what? It’s time to go short for profits. HOW TO USE 1. When the background turns green, this is the best place to take long trades. This also represents a bull market. 2. When the background turns red, this is the best place to take short trades. This
POWR Trend Line Candles
Trade Indicators LLC
5 (1)
Indicators
You’ll love how you can receive alerts to your email and SMS when the candles turn green or red signifying the best buy and sell times in correlation to confirmed uptrends and downtrends. TO USE 1. Buy when green candles appear - this represents an uptrend. 2. Sell when red candles appear - this represents a downtrend. EXTRA FEATURE This indicator NEVER repaints so when a candle closes, that color is final. Also, the blue trend lines in the photos are not included, this is to demonstrate the pri
POWR Stochastic Trend
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
This algorithm is created for you to receive alerts as to when the green stochastic line has crossed above the red stochastic line to launch a long trade and vice-a-versa for short trades. This indicator is a work horse for your profit picture! HOW TO USE 1. When the green stochastic line has crossed above the red stochastic line with a green background, this is an ideal place for a long entry. 2. When the green stochastic line has crossed below the red stochastic line with a red background, thi
POWR Trend Trader
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
Our most popular indicator in our fleet of indicators. The POWR Trend Trader is the highest grossing manual strategy for trading on the market today. This indicator is upgraded with more Profit Points and also introduces Re-Entry alerts. The POWR Trend Trader (PTT) is our premier indicator! What this indicator can do for your profits is staggering! HOW TO USE The POWR Trend Trader has a Master Trend Meter at the bottom of the chart. We actually re-coded the main indicator that turns your candle
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
POWR Momentum Lines
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
Don’t overlook the power of this indicator. We took the time to find the best algorithm to pull the best momentum lines in the industry. We also coded in the orange stream to give you a quick glance at where the overall trend is heading. This indicator works incredibly well for Stocks, Forex and Crypto! HOW TO USE When the orange stream is heading down, this means you are in a strong downtrend. When the orange stream is heading up, this means you are in a strong uptrend. When the red lines start
POWR Support Resistance
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
For trading, the support and resistance lines for current price are everything. With the ability to adjust sensitivity, this indicator delivers just that! HOW TO USE The blue lines represent the most relevant support and resistance for the current price. You can adjust the sensitivity of the support and resistance lines by adjusting the input value under the indicator settings to show more or less support lines. 
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