POWR Profit Lines with Buy and Sell Alerts

You’re going to love this! We have coded in the ability for you to be alerted by email or SMS when the Green Buy Line crosses below the Red Stop-loss line signaling a sell. And to take it one step further to increase your profits, we coded in the ability for you to be notified with the Price crosses down below the Green Buy Line or below the Red Stop-loss Line to give you earlier exit opportunities.

HOW TO USE

1. Buy when the green buy line crosses above the blue trend line. You can also buy when the green buy line crosses above the red stop-loss line for more aggressive trading.

2. Sell when green buy line crosses below the red stop-loss line or when the price crosses below the red stop-loss line for a more conservative exit.

BONUS FEATURES

We have coded in the ability for you to receive email and SMS alerts to your phone when the Green Buy Line crosses above the Blue Trend Line notifying you to buy into a confirmed uptrend.