POWR Long Short Zones

Wouldn’t you love a heads up alert when the market is switching from bullish to bearish momentum? When the background turns green, there is your signal to place a long trade to increase your profitability. Also, when the background turns red, guess what? It’s time to go short for profits.

HOW TO USE

1. When the background turns green, this is the best place to take long trades. This also represents a bull market.

2. When the background turns red, this is the best place to take short trades. This also represents a bear market.

BONUS FEATURES

This indicator NEVER repaints. Once a candle closes the background color is permanent. We have also coded in the ability for you to receive alerts when the background turns green and when the background turns red. The alerts will only go off for the first color change. After a color change has been triggered, reset the alert for future alerts.