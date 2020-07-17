POWR Drop Coming

Profits are on the way! This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the red Drop Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! When more than one "Drop Coming" signal appears on a bull run, that means the drop is getting closer.

HOW TO USE

1. When the red "Drop Coming" arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way!

To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what our traders do is open their chart and move the input number up and down until the top peaks and bottom valleys are matched with a warning of Rise or Drop. We do it this way since every stock, forex and crypto will have a different way it moves and breaths. Feel free to copy the settings we use on the indicator coaching videos if you happen to trade the same Crypto or Forex. Oh, by the way, this indicator NEVER Repaints!

PRO TIP

What does “This indicator NEVER REPAINTS mean? Never repainting indicators never change their values on the closed bars. Once a certain bar has closed, these indicators will not change values on any of the closed bars. Each closed bar has its open, close, high and low levels which never change whenever a bar has closed. An indicator value too should not change as long as they are based on closed bars. Repainting indicators can lead to confusion, therefore we emphasize NEVER repaints as a plus!

BONUS FEATURES

We have made this indicator alert you with a "Drop Coming" text signal before large price drops occur. When more than one "Drop Coming" signal appears on a bull run, that means the drop is getting closer.