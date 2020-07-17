POWR Stochastic Trend

This algorithm is created for you to receive alerts as to when the green stochastic line has crossed above the red stochastic line to launch a long trade and vice-a-versa for short trades. This indicator is a work horse for your profit picture!

HOW TO USE

1. When the green stochastic line has crossed above the red stochastic line with a green background, this is an ideal place for a long entry.

2. When the green stochastic line has crossed below the red stochastic line with a red background, this is an ideal place for a short entry.

BONUS FEATURES

We have coded in the ability for you to receive alerts based on the trading strategy mentioned above so you never miss a great long or short trade opportunity!