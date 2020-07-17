POWR Trend Line Candles

5

You’ll love how you can receive alerts to your email and SMS when the candles turn green or red signifying the best buy and sell times in correlation to confirmed uptrends and downtrends.

TO USE

1. Buy when green candles appear - this represents an uptrend.

2. Sell when red candles appear - this represents a downtrend.

EXTRA FEATURE

This indicator NEVER repaints so when a candle closes, that color is final. Also, the blue trend lines in the photos are not included, this is to demonstrate the principle of the indicator.

PRO TIP

What does “This indicator NEVER REPAINTS mean? Never repainting indicators never change their values on the closed bars. Once a certain bar has closed, these indicators will not change values on any of the closed bars. Each closed bar has its open, close, high and low levels which never change whenever a bar has closed. An indicator value too should not change as long as they are based on closed bars. Repainting indicators can lead to confusion, therefore we emphasize NEVER repaints as a plus!

BONUS FEATURES

In addition, we have also coded in the ability for you to lengthen or shorten the candle runs. This means the lower you make this number the more green and red candles you will receive in a single run.

Reviews 1
Nelson Cometa
128
Nelson Cometa 2020.09.25 21:33 
 

you may be swayed from the high price, but be not fooled. This is the real deal. DOES NOT LAG. Just scalped US30 and Gold on m1 and saw immediate profits. Entries and exits are on point. These are the same people who are behind M.I. on Trading View.

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Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Advanced Market Footprint Profiles
Stanislav Konin
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Advanced Market Footprint Profiles is a specialized market analysis tool, representing a customized volume distribution profile enhanced with Delta and Bid/Ask profiles. The indicator builds fixed horizontal profiles (Fixed Range), displaying the distribution of Volume, Delta, and Bid/Ask at each price level with high precision. Unlike standard horizontal volume profiles, which only show overall volume distribution, this indicator combines Volume, Delta, and Bid/Ask within the selected range a
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This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
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Profits are on the way! This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the red Drop Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! When more than one "Drop Coming" signal appears on a bull run, that means the drop is getting closer. HOW TO USE 1. When the red "Drop Coming" arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what our traders do is open their chart and move the input n
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Wouldn’t you love a heads up alert when the market is switching from bullish to bearish momentum? When the background turns green, there is your signal to place a long trade to increase your profitability. Also, when the background turns red, guess what? It’s time to go short for profits. HOW TO USE 1. When the background turns green, this is the best place to take long trades. This also represents a bull market. 2. When the background turns red, this is the best place to take short trades. This
POWR Profit Lines with Buy and Sell Alerts
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You’re going to love this! We have coded in the ability for you to be alerted by email or SMS when the Green Buy Line crosses below the Red Stop-loss line signaling a sell. And to take it one step further to increase your profits, we coded in the ability for you to be notified with the Price crosses down below the Green Buy Line or below the Red Stop-loss Line to give you earlier exit opportunities. HOW TO USE 1. Buy when the green buy line crosses above the blue trend line. You can also buy whe
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Don’t overlook the power of this indicator. We took the time to find the best algorithm to pull the best momentum lines in the industry. We also coded in the orange stream to give you a quick glance at where the overall trend is heading. This indicator works incredibly well for Stocks, Forex and Crypto! HOW TO USE When the orange stream is heading down, this means you are in a strong downtrend. When the orange stream is heading up, this means you are in a strong uptrend. When the red lines start
POWR Support Resistance
Trade Indicators LLC
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For trading, the support and resistance lines for current price are everything. With the ability to adjust sensitivity, this indicator delivers just that! HOW TO USE The blue lines represent the most relevant support and resistance for the current price. You can adjust the sensitivity of the support and resistance lines by adjusting the input value under the indicator settings to show more or less support lines. 
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Nelson Cometa
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Nelson Cometa 2020.09.25 21:33 
 

you may be swayed from the high price, but be not fooled. This is the real deal. DOES NOT LAG. Just scalped US30 and Gold on m1 and saw immediate profits. Entries and exits are on point. These are the same people who are behind M.I. on Trading View.

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