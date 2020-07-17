POWR Trend Line Candles

You’ll love how you can receive alerts to your email and SMS when the candles turn green or red signifying the best buy and sell times in correlation to confirmed uptrends and downtrends.

TO USE

1. Buy when green candles appear - this represents an uptrend.

2. Sell when red candles appear - this represents a downtrend.

EXTRA FEATURE

This indicator NEVER repaints so when a candle closes, that color is final. Also, the blue trend lines in the photos are not included, this is to demonstrate the principle of the indicator.

PRO TIP

What does “This indicator NEVER REPAINTS mean? Never repainting indicators never change their values on the closed bars. Once a certain bar has closed, these indicators will not change values on any of the closed bars. Each closed bar has its open, close, high and low levels which never change whenever a bar has closed. An indicator value too should not change as long as they are based on closed bars. Repainting indicators can lead to confusion, therefore we emphasize NEVER repaints as a plus!

BONUS FEATURES

In addition, we have also coded in the ability for you to lengthen or shorten the candle runs. This means the lower you make this number the more green and red candles you will receive in a single run.