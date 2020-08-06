POWR Momentum Lines

Don’t overlook the power of this indicator. We took the time to find the best algorithm to pull the best momentum lines in the industry. We also coded in the orange stream to give you a quick glance at where the overall trend is heading. This indicator works incredibly well for Stocks, Forex and Crypto!

HOW TO USE

When the orange stream is heading down, this means you are in a strong downtrend. When the orange stream is heading up, this means you are in a strong uptrend. When the red lines start to cross over the orange river, this means price movement is expected to reverse.

BONUS FEATURES

This indicator NEVER repaints

PRO TIP

What does “This indicator NEVER REPAINTS mean?

Never repainting indicators never change their values on the closed bars. Once a certain bar has closed, these indicators will not change values on any of the closed bars. Each closed bar has its open, close, high and low levels which never change whenever a bar has closed. An indicator value too should not change as long as they are based on closed bars. Repainting indicators can lead to confusion, therefore we emphasize NEVER repaints as a plus!



