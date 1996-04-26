The Trend Priority indicator can be used for both short-term pips and long-term trading. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. When using it is recommended to look at the additional indicator of a filter of possible false signals.





Indicator shows signals for input. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market by arrows. When using the indicator, you can optimally distribute the risk factor.





Settings:

Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting the parameter requires a visual similarity so that the corresponding graph was a small projection of the extrema.





Parameters:

Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator.