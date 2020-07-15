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This is GBPUSD EA

Signal will be launched soon



50-100% Annual Return with 10-20% Max DD



No Martingale

No Grid

1 Hr time Frame Chart

0.01 Lot size for $200 Acc Balance

Any account is Fine ECN, Standard, Raw, or Cent

80 Pips per trade target

20 Pips per trade target

No fear of brokers manipulated spreads



Please use default settings for $200 account balance and change the lot size 0.01 lot for each $200 increment i.e. 0.05 Lot for $1000 balance.

And nothing else, no more complicated optimizations or set file required.

Just attach the EA to GBPUSD 1Hr chart and enjoy.

In case of any doubt please reach us on our Telegram: t.me/kingfisherfx

Thank You.

