The Cable
- Experts
-
- Version: 10.20
- Updated: 20 July 2020
- Activations: 5
Ready to save big? All items are $30 for limited period.
This is GBPUSD EA
Signal will be launched soon
-
50-100% Annual Return with 10-20% Max DD
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No Martingale
No Grid
- 1 Hr time Frame Chart
- 0.01 Lot size for $200 Acc Balance
- Any account is Fine ECN, Standard, Raw, or Cent
- 80 Pips per trade target
- 20 Pips per trade target
- No fear of brokers manipulated spreads
- Please use default settings for $200 account balance and change the lot size 0.01 lot for each $200 increment i.e. 0.05 Lot for $1000 balance.
And nothing else, no more complicated optimizations or set file required.
Just attach the EA to GBPUSD 1Hr chart and enjoy.
In case of any doubt please reach us on our Telegram: t.me/kingfisherfx
Thank You.
Great Job!!! Excelent EA