The Vaccine
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Ready to save big? All items are $30 for limited period.
The EA is designed and develop for a long term investment use which will gain stable 10-20% profit a month with ultra-low DD.
The Live Trade performance Signals could be monitored at :
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/kingfisher.fx/seller#products
The EA works in H1 time-frame and has safe and excellent results on below pairs:
We recommend to use the EA on a $50 cent acc with 0.01 lot size or a $5000 standard/ECN account with 0.01 lot
No further setting or set file is required. The EA has already the best settings in coding itself.
You can also back-test these pairs in strategy tester.
Before using/back-testing the EA, please set the "MQL Mode - Trading"
Please use all below mentioned pairs with respective settings as given below.
AUDYJPY STRATEGY-1
AUDNZD STRATEGY-1
CADJPY STRATEGY-1
EURCHF STRATEGY-1
EURUSD STRATEGY-2
AUDCHF STRATEGY-2
EURAUD STRATEGY-2
EURNZD STRATEGY-2
GBPAUD STRATEGY-2
GBPNZD STRATEGY-2
USDCHF STRATEGY-2
USDJPY STRATEGY-2
For any further query please contact me at : T.me/KingfisherFx
Thanks
Kingfisher Fx
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