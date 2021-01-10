The Vaccine





The Live Trade performance Signals could be monitored at :





The EA works in H1 time-frame and has safe and excellent results on below pairs:

We recommend to use the EA on a $50 cent acc with 0.01 lot size or a $5000 standard/ECN account with 0.01 lot



No further setting or set file is required. The EA has already the best settings in coding itself.

You can also back-test these pairs in strategy tester.

Before using/back-testing the EA, please set the "MQL Mode - Trading"





Please use all below mentioned pairs with respective settings as given below.



AUDYJPY STRATEGY-1

AUDNZD STRATEGY-1

CADJPY STRATEGY-1

EURCHF STRATEGY-1



EURUSD STRATEGY-2

AUDCHF STRATEGY-2

EURAUD STRATEGY-2

EURNZD STRATEGY-2

GBPAUD STRATEGY-2

GBPNZD STRATEGY-2

USDCHF STRATEGY-2

USDJPY STRATEGY-2

