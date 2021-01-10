The Vaccine

Ready to save big? All items are $30 for limited period.


The EA is designed and develop for a long term investment use which will gain stable 10-20% profit a month with ultra-low DD.


The Live Trade performance Signals could be monitored at :


https://www.mql5.com/en/users/kingfisher.fx/seller#products


The EA works in H1 time-frame and has safe and excellent results on below pairs:

We recommend to use the EA on a $50 cent acc with 0.01 lot size or  a $5000 standard/ECN account with 0.01 lot

No further setting or set file is required. The EA has already the best settings in coding itself.

You can also back-test these pairs in strategy tester.

Before using/back-testing the EA, please set the "MQL Mode - Trading"


Please use all below mentioned pairs with respective settings as given below.


AUDYJPY      STRATEGY-1
AUDNZD       STRATEGY-1
CADJPY        STRATEGY-1
EURCHF        STRATEGY-1

EURUSD        STRATEGY-2
AUDCHF        STRATEGY-2
EURAUD        STRATEGY-2
EURNZD        STRATEGY-2
GBPAUD        STRATEGY-2
GBPNZD        STRATEGY-2
USDCHF        STRATEGY-2
USDJPY         STRATEGY-2

For any further query please contact me at : T.me/KingfisherFx


Thanks

Kingfisher Fx

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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS
732
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS 2021.05.07 20:56 
 

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