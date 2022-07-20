The Solomon

You don't need thousands of dollars for safe trading. As The_Solomon EA don't martingale or grid or averaging, you don't need a big account.
You need just a $50 or $100 account to use this Expert. Each trade has proper TP and SL defined and we trade only one trade in each pair at a time.

Benefits of this EA:

  • Consistency trades proven track record
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • No dangerous strategy
  • Each Trade with proper stoploss
  • One running trade per pair at a time
  • $100 acc balance is perfectly OK for 0.02 Lots
Timeframe: 15M
Pairs: USDCHF, EURCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURCAD, CHFJPY

Lot Size: 0.02 for $100


Please use it on ECN or Raw Acc only


For any help of query, please message me.


Thanks


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Ready to save big? All items are $30 for limited period. This is GBPUSD EA Signal will be launched soon 50-100% Annual Return with 10-20% Max DD No Martingale No Grid Only One Pair - GBPUSD 1 Hr time Frame Chart 0.01 Lot size for $200 Acc Balance Any account is Fine ECN, Standard, Raw, or Cent 80 Pips per trade target 20 Pips per trade target No fear of brokers manipulated spreads Please use default settings for $200 account balance and change the lot size 0.01 lot for each $200 increment i.e.
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Kingfisher FX
Utilities
Ready to save big? All items are $30 for limited period. Fast, Reliable, and Any (broker or symbol) to Any  (broker or symbol)  Trade Copier Solution.  The Copied trades will be having your custom comments: Its very common problem in existing copiers that if symbol names are totally different in Master (Provider) and Slave (Receiver) Account then the existing copiers doesnt work. In this copier you will not face such issue and you can copy any symbol name to any symbol name. For Example: Your
The Vaccine
Kingfisher FX
Experts
Ready to save big? All items are $30 for limited period. The EA is designed and develop for a long term investment use which will gain stable 10-20% profit a month with ultra-low DD. The Live Trade performance Signals could be monitored at : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/kingfisher.fx/seller#products The EA works in H1 time-frame and has safe and excellent results on below pairs: We recommend to use the EA on a $50 cent acc with 0.01 lot size or  a $5000 standard/ECN account with 0.01 lot
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