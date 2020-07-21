Distance from the Average

Indicator designed to measure the distance from the price on a given moving average.





The indicator, in addition to displaying the value of the spacing, has an average of the spacing itself, to assist and confirm analyses. Both the type of the average and the average on which the spacing value will be calculated, as well as the spacing average, are parameterizable.





With the option "SET AUTO LEVEL AND SHOW SIGNALS" enabled, the indicator displays buy and sell signals on the graph. Buy and sell signals occur when the deviation of prices from the average is greater than the level established in the indicator.

Note: The level is inserted into the indicator dynamically, that is, it will be modified if new deviations occur that modify the characteristics of the asset. Only the buy and sell signals that occurred after the last change in the indicator level will be displayed on the chart.