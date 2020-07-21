Distance from the Average

Indicator designed to measure the distance from the price on a given moving average.


The indicator, in addition to displaying the value of the spacing, has an average of the spacing itself, to assist and confirm analyses. Both the type of the average and the average on which the spacing value will be calculated, as well as the spacing average, are parameterizable.


With the option "SET AUTO LEVEL AND SHOW SIGNALS" enabled, the indicator displays buy and sell signals on the graph. Buy and sell signals occur when the deviation of prices from the average is greater than the level established in the indicator.

Note: The level is inserted into the indicator dynamically, that is, it will be modified if new deviations occur that modify the characteristics of the asset. Only the buy and sell signals that occurred after the last change in the indicator level will be displayed on the chart.



Settings:
Main Moving Average Period (Used to calculate the distance) Mobile Media Type (Simple, Exponential) Distance Moving Average Period
Note: For a better display of high distance levels, it is indicated to insert levels in the indicator.
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Indicator designed to give investors the advantage of identifying strong candlestick patterns in real time by staining candlesticks representing these patterns, using possible buy or sell performance. The color for each pattern identified by the parameter indicator according to your taste. The candlestick patterns identified by this indicator are: Inside Bar Closing Price Reverse Top (PFRA) Closing Price Reverse Bottom (PFRB) Dave Landry Bullish Engulf Bearish Engulf Advantages: Real Time At eac
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Indicator to mark the opening of the current day, and also the high, low and close of the previous day. It is possible to define which markings will be made and also the colors for each of the markings. It can be used in various trading assets such as Futures Markets, Stock Market, Forex, etc. You can choose to mark just the current day or for all days.  When selected to mark only the current day, only that period will be marked on the graph. The markings that this indicator makes are very relev
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Luis Paulo Rodrigues Pastor
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A very assertive and easy-to-view indicator, which can be used in any financial asset. This indicator aims to show moments when the average price deviation in relation to the average deviation exceeds the configured standard deviation. Step 1: We measure the distance between the price and the average configured in the "MAPrice" parameter; Step 2: We calculate the average "MADistancePeriod" of the distances measured in Step 1. Step 3: We calculate the standard deviation "Deviation" from th
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Indicator in histogram format, which is calculated using data on financial volume, tick volume and the body of the bar. It is possible to visualize moments where there was a large entry of volume, both financial and in ticks, and that the market managed to progress and advance in one direction (up or down) due to the size of the bar body, which is where there really was a victory for one side of the negotiation (buyers and sellers). By default, all bars in the indicator's histogram are colore
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