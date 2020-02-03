Marker Lines of Day

Indicator to mark the opening of the current day, and also the high, low and close of the previous day.

It is possible to define which markings will be made and also the colors for each of the markings.

It can be used in various trading assets such as Futures Markets, Stock Market, Forex, etc.

You can choose to mark just the current day or for all days.

When selected to mark only the current day, only that period will be marked on the graph.

The markings that this indicator makes are very relevant points in trading any market.