Highlighted Candle Signs MT5

1

Indicator designed to give investors the advantage of identifying strong candlestick patterns in real time by staining candlesticks representing these patterns, using possible buy or sell performance. The color for each pattern identified by the parameter indicator according to your taste.

The candlestick patterns identified by this indicator are:

  • Inside Bar
  • Closing Price Reverse Top (PFRA)
  • Closing Price Reverse Bottom (PFRB)
  • Dave Landry
  • Bullish Engulf
  • Bearish Engulf

Advantages:

  • Real Time
    • At each tick, the color of the candle changes if it is forming one of the patterns specified above, this allows to anticipate the closing of the candle and make the position.
  • Contrast and Configurable Default Colors
    • To make the patterns easier to see, well-contrasted colors have been set by default, which are clearly visible on both white and black backgrounds, but if necessary, the colors are fully configurable in the indicator settings.
  • Choose which patterns to display.
    • If you are not using all the patterns that the indicator identifies, you have the option to disable it, making the chart view clearer. By default, the Inner Bar and High Reverse Closing Price defaults are already enabled.


Description of Standards:

Inside Bar: has its high and low contained between the high and low of the previous candle.

Closing Price Reverse Top (PFRA): has its low lower than the low of the previous candlestick, and close above the close of the previous candlestick.

Closing Price Reverse Bottom (PFRB): has its high greater than the high of the previous candlestick, and closes below the close of the previous candlestick.

Dave Landry: has its lowest lower than the low of the previous two candles.

Bullish Engulf: must be a bullish candlestick, with a body larger than the sum of its shadows, and the previous candlestick should be bearish and have a lower actual trading volume. You can set the body size of the bullish candlestick in relation to the previous one so that it is considered a bullish swallow

Bearish Engulf: should be a bearish candlestick, with a body larger than the sum of its shadows, and the previous candlestick should be bullish and have a lower actual trading volume. You can set the body size of the bearish candle over the previous one so that it is considered a bearish engulf.


Comments:

The indicator does not define or display any entry, stop loss or take profit points, it is up to the investor to set such points according to his strategy.


Author:

Luis Paulo Pastor, computer scientist, investor and private speculator.








More from author
Marker Lines of Day
Luis Paulo Rodrigues Pastor
Indicators
Indicator to mark the opening of the current day, and also the high, low and close of the previous day. It is possible to define which markings will be made and also the colors for each of the markings. It can be used in various trading assets such as Futures Markets, Stock Market, Forex, etc. You can choose to mark just the current day or for all days.  When selected to mark only the current day, only that period will be marked on the graph. The markings that this indicator makes are very relev
Distance from the Average
Luis Paulo Rodrigues Pastor
Indicators
Indicator designed to measure the distance from the price on a given moving average. The indicator, in addition to displaying the value of the spacing, has an average of the spacing itself, to assist and confirm analyses. Both the type of the average and the average on which the spacing value will be calculated, as well as the spacing average, are parameterizable. With the option "SET AUTO LEVEL AND SHOW SIGNALS" enabled, the indicator displays buy and sell signals on the graph. Buy and sell
Distance Average Bands
Luis Paulo Rodrigues Pastor
Indicators
A very assertive and easy-to-view indicator, which can be used in any financial asset. This indicator aims to show moments when the average price deviation in relation to the average deviation exceeds the configured standard deviation. Step 1: We measure the distance between the price and the average configured in the "MAPrice" parameter; Step 2: We calculate the average "MADistancePeriod" of the distances measured in Step 1. Step 3: We calculate the standard deviation "Deviation" from th
Strength Candles
Luis Paulo Rodrigues Pastor
Indicators
Indicator in histogram format, which is calculated using data on financial volume, tick volume and the body of the bar. It is possible to visualize moments where there was a large entry of volume, both financial and in ticks, and that the market managed to progress and advance in one direction (up or down) due to the size of the bar body, which is where there really was a victory for one side of the negotiation (buyers and sellers). By default, all bars in the indicator's histogram are colore
Filter:
miniru77
1161
miniru77 2020.10.16 22:49 
 

Doesn't work. As in when you activate it to the chart nothing shows up as described by the creator.

Reply to review